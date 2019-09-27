Fallen officers remembered in sombre service

SALUTATIONS: Constables Samir Sitoula, Jessica Mobbs, and Joshua McClelland raise flags to begin the ceremony.

SALUTATIONS: Constables Samir Sitoula, Jessica Mobbs, and Joshua McClelland raise flags to begin the ceremony.

“TOGETHER we commit to honouring the fallen,” acting inspector Paul Elliot said during his address today at the annual National Police Remembrance Day service.

Once a year Queensland police officers who have been killed while on duty are remembered and honoured on NPRD.

This morning the sombre service in Emerald was held at Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church, led by father Raj Kodavatikanti, reverend Rod McLennan, pastor Jim Pearce, and police chaplains.

Seated in the pews were police, SES staff, ambulance officers, RSL members, and families from Emerald and its surrounds who gathered to remember 147 officers who have died on the job.

“To the dedication and bravery of all past, present, and future police officers,” Mr Elliot said.

“The beginning of every shift brings uncertainty as to what each officer may face.”

He commemorated those lost and expressed gratitude for the Queensland community.

A moment of silence was provided to remember specifically the police staff who died this year.

The congregation were reminded that three police officers across all Australian jurisdictions have been killed in the past twelve months.

Those men were honoured along with two others who have recently been added to the National Police Honour Roll.

A special acknowledgment was given to detective senior sergeant Victor Kostiuk from Victoria, who was killed in a car crash last September while participating in the Wall to Wall charity ride from Melbourne to Canberra for National Police Remembrance Day.

Floral tributes were laid for the fallen, and The Last Post was played before attendees departed to a slow rendition of Waltzing Matilda.

This year marks 30 years since remembrance services began to be held in regional centres throughout Queensland.

The memorial is always observed in September, the month on which falls the feast day of the archangel Michael, patron saint of police.