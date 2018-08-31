REVEALED: Falls Festival's first line-up has been announced
FINALLY - the first line-up for the Falls Music and Arts Festival has been announced and it includes, surprisingly, Toto.
After signing up Daryl Braithwaite last year, Falls has scored American rock band Toto - most famous for their song Africa.
Anderson Paak & The Free Nationals will also be there, along with Catfish and the Bottlemen for their only Australian shows.
Crowd favourites Vance Joy, Chvrches and Hilltop Hoods are also on the line-up.
Falls Festival is now in its 26th year and with this morning's announcement, organisers are aiming to capture "reborn positivity and blast it skyward from stage to crowd, creating an unforgettable celebration of the very best music, arts and good times".
"With an all-star line-up landing amongst the glittering sunsets, cobalt coastlines and disco docklands of Australia's heartland, artists from across Australia and around the world are primed to transform our rolling natural amphitheaters and inner-city stages this summer," organisers said in the statement.
"Warmer weather is just around the corner and with the return of the sun comes the arrival of renewed optimism and feverish expectations for 2019.
"Underneath the Falls hood you'll find: world class music, creative installations, visual arts performances, pop-up bars and beer gardens, passouts all festival long, thoughtful camping facilities, comedy clubs, daily beach access, glorious gourmet fare, makers' markets, local traders, beauty parlours, holistic yoga and well-being, plus loads more to be announced.
"With every show selling out last year, there's no doubt that after two and a half decades, Falls remains as vital as the summer sun."
THE FULL LINE-UP (SO FAR)
- Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals
- Catfish and the Bottlemen
- Vance Joy
- Chvrches
- Hilltop Hoods
- Toto
- Interpol
- 88Rising Heat featuring Rich Brian, Joji, Niki & August 08
- Flight Facilities
- Amy Shark
- DMA's
- King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard
- Golden Features
- First Aid Kit
- Ocean Alley
- Hockey Dad
- Cashmere Cat
- The Vaccines
- Cub Sport
- Ruel
- Jack River
- Bishop Briggs
- Mallrat
- Briggs
- Touch Sensitive
- Tkay Maidza
- Dermot Kennedy
- Tired Lion
- Hobo Johnson & the Lovemakers
- Soccer Mommy
- Odette
- Mahalia
- Hatchie
- West Thebarton
- Sam Fender
- Tia Gostelow
- Kota Banks
- Triple One
- Alice Skye
- Heaps Gay DJ's & Friends
- Plus many more still to be announced.
2018/19 EVENTS:
Lorne VIC: 28 Dec, 29 Dec, 30 Dec, 31 Dec (est. 1993) 18+ event
Marion Bay TAS: 29 Dec, 30 Dec, 31 Dec (est. 2003) All ages
Byron Bay NSW: 31 Dec, 01 Jan, 02 Jan (est. 2013) 18+ event
Fremantle WA: 05 Jan, 06 Jan (est. 2016) 18+ event
TICKETS TO FALLS:
Friends of Falls pre-sales will commence at 12pm (local time) today.
VISA Checkout pre-sales will commence at 9am (local time) Monday, September 3.
General Sales will commence at 9am (local time) Thursday, September 6.
All details and pricing can be found at: fallsfestival.com