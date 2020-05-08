Families gather for Mother’s Day with eased restrictions

FAMILY IS EVERYTHING: Restrictions have been lifted just in time for Mother’s Day. Picture: iStock

FAMILIES can gather to celebrate the women in their life with an ease of restrictions made just in time for Mother’s Day.

As of Sunday, up to five members of one household will be allowed to visit another household, as coronavirus cases in Queensland continue on the downward trend.

Emerald mum Rasheeda Layton said it was a welcome relief for many people across the region who were missing their family and friends.

“Mother’s Day is a time where we honour our mothers or carers and knowing that can include a picnic or outing really does bring back some level of normality,” she said.

“We are built for relationship. I was at the shops this morning and people are smiling again.

“People are feeling like it is Christmas knowing that in a few days’ time they can be sitting around the dinner table with friends or going to the parks.”

She said isolation had been extremely difficult for many people, and it was great to see the ease of restrictions continue.

“Across the community there have been people struggling with isolation, people with mental illness, people who are extroverts, mums, dads.

“It has also been incredibly hard for our children, some who may not understand.

“Missing sporting events, celebrating each other’s birthdays. These things may seem trivial in the grand scheme of things but to a child they are the highlights they look forward to each year.”

Even though social restrictions have been eased, the 50km travel ban for recreational activities remains in place until May 15.

“The 50km ban to me doesn’t stop me from going places,” Ms Layton said.

“It more so stops people from areas which have been hot spots coming into the Central Highlands.

“Our Prime Minister, state ministers and local politicians have all been navigating uncharted waters.

“I firmly believe they are doing the best with what they have and are putting things in place for our safety.”