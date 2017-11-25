Families struggle as festive season nears

HELPING HAND: Jeanelle Horn knows the importance of supporting families in need over Christmas.

CHRISTMAS may be a joyous time for some families across the Central Highlands region, but it is a struggle and a huge heartache for many.

Director of the Emerald Neighbourhood Centre Jeanelle Horn said Christmas was not pleasant for families who were experiencing hardships.

"Families who are experiencing hardships on many levels do find this time of year very difficult, which could lead to the concerns of anxiety, stress and mental health experiences,” Ms Horn said.

"I think a combination of the expectations Christmas places on families, financial hardship and just trying to just survive and pay the bills places a lot of pressure coming up to Christmas.

"We all like to have the essence of being there for others and sharing a meal and gifts, however for some people that is very stressful.”

Ms Horn said Christmas was a hard time for these families, as they had to deal with this on top of their day to day hardships.

"It just adds another expectation they are trying to uphold for their children or family members,” Ms Horn said.

"A lot of pressure has come from losing their employment or becoming unwell.

"Some people have just been so unwell that they haven't even been able to take on part time employment.”

The recent years of drought and downturn in the coal market play a huge role, resulting in people having to leave their homes or properties.

"These people have had to adapt to the changes that unemployment or drought can bring to a family and trying to deal with that is immense,” Ms Horn said.

"We have lost a lot of small businesses due to the downturn in economy in our region and we haven't seen a huge change in that.”

Ms Horn said supporting the various Christmas appeals across the region brought some happiness and sense of relief as these people were able to celebrate together with their family or friends.

"It brings joy to a lot of people and that's why the community supports these appeals.”