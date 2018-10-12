Family concerned for welfare of missing woman

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a woman reported missing from Urangan yesterday morning.

Snezana Jelic (pictured) was last seen at a Tristania Crescent address about 9.30am but has not made contact with friends or family since.

Police and family hold concerns for her welfare as she suffers from a medical condition.

Snezana Jelic.

Snezana is described as Caucasian in appearance, 150cm tall, grey hair and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a cream coloured blouse, dark coloured three-quarter pants and wearing joggers with no socks.

Any members of the public who have seen Snezana or have information in relation to her whereabouts are asked to contact police.

Quote this reference number: QP1801890952