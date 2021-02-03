Family demand justice for dad killed while walking dog

Ian Seibel, 51, tragically died after being hit by a car while out walking his dog with his wife late last year.

The Kallangur man and his wife Paula were both hit by a car at the intersection of Anzac Ave and Brays Rd at about 7.45am on November 1.

Both Paula and Ian were taken to hospital, but Ian died in hospital five days later.

A 31-year-old North Lakes man has been charged with multiple offences in relation to the incident - the matter is still before the courts.

Ian Seibel with his wife Paula and son Aaron on a family adventure.

"He left a huge hole in everyone who knew him," Paula said.

"He was a fantastic and loving person who should not have been stolen from us and the world.

"We would just like to see some justice."

The couple should have been celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary this year.

Paula was just 14 when she met Ian, 15 but they didn't officially start dating for another five years.

"We met playing polocrosse," Paula said.

"Ian played polocrosse for Queensland and Australia in the under-21s. He was much better player than I was."

Paula described Ian as a "fun, loving, gentle giant".

"He was always ready with a quick come back or a joke," she said.

Ian Seibel was born in Warwick and was a champion polocrosse player. This photo is of him shoeing Bronzie.

"He had a huge repertoire of dad jokes that he would bring out for every occasion. Ian was able to talk to anyone and everyone and make them feel like they were important and what they had to say was important.



"He was without a doubt the most intelligent person I have ever known but not in a conceited way, he loved reading everything from encyclopedias to biographies and funny tales anything he could get his hands on."

Ian was a massive cricket fan and would watch any game on television regardless of who was playing.

Aaron with his dad Ian Seibel at a Queensland Reds game.

"In his professional life, he was very well respected and he gave 100 per cent every single day he went to work," Paula said.

"He prided himself of always delivering what he promised and as a result people trusted that he would get the job done."

Paula said the couple loved to walk.

"(Ian) was making a better life for himself, he was getting healthy, we had been doing weight watchers for five years, he had managed to lose 45kg," she said.

Ian Seibel loved to walk.

The loving couple have one son together, Aaron.

"He was the best man I ever knew," Aaron said.

"He was very kind, loving and he didn't have a bad word to say about anyone.

"He was just one of those genuinely good mates. He was very cheeky and quick witted and taken way too soon."

Ian and Paula Seibel would have celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary this year.

Paula said her husband was "fiercely loyal and incredibly generous".

The man charged in relation to the offence is due on Pine Rivers Magistrates Court today.

Both Aaron and Paula plan to attend.

Originally published as Family demand justice for dad killed while walking dog