Family duo volunteer for locals

DYNAMIC DUO: Kimberley McMillan is following in her mother Annie's footsteps as a member of the Clermont SES Group.

THE relationship between a mother and daughter is the most powerful in the world.

One that can only grow stronger through volunteer work.

In a story of unique family bonding, Clermont resident Kimberly McMillan has joined her mother Annie, in the ranks of the local SES.

The pair travel throughout the region, helping in times of need and informing locals about how to stay safe in dangerous times.

"There's never a dull moment, we travel together and spend a lot more time together now,” Annie said.

"I joined in 2013, I was a stay at home mum and I decided I wanted to give back to the region and learn new skills.”

Currently a Year 12 student at Clermont State High School, Kimberly decided to follow in her mother's footsteps and joined the group last year.

Proving that age is no barrier, Kimberly has recently finished the last course to complete the Certificate II in Public Safety (SES) and has already experienced many of the challenges that being an SES member has to offer.

"I joined because it was an opportunity to learn new skills and to meet new people,” Kimberly said.

"It has given me a sense of purpose, and the opportunity to give back to the region.

"The SES is one big family, it's fun and amazing, we all work together.”

Throughout her time in the SES Annie has helped surrounding communities during cyclone Marcia and cyclone Debbie.

Annie explained teams are well equipped to deal with anything that comes their way, and the SES training is invaluable.

"I feel proud we have been given the opportunity to help people when it's needed most,” she said.

Mayor Anne Baker said the Isaac SES is always in need of volunteers just like the mother-daughter duo.

"Isaac SES volunteers empower members of the community to help themselves and others in times of emergency and disaster, so they can focus on helping the most vulnerable,” she said.

"SES members work as part of a skilled team and have approved functions based on local hazards and skill sets.

"Along with a strong sense of wanting to contribute to their community Kim and Annie have completed flood boat and land search training, helping with the chainsaw crew and setting up of the education trailer.”

Mayor Baker said volunteers come from diverse backgrounds - office workers, miners, farmers, students, tradies and retirees.

"In addition to helping your community in times of need you'll become part of a like-minded yet diverse group of people,” she said.

If you are interested in finding out more about being part the local SES emergency.qld.gov.au/ses.