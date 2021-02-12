Family duos turn out for Brothers at Roma Rugby 7s

Jefferson and Annika Middleton, Matthew and Hannah Slaughter and Trevor and Evie Robertson played for Rockhampton Brothers in the Roma Rugby 7s at the weekend.

Three father-daughter duos - Jefferson and Annika Middleton, Matthew and Hannah Slaughter and Trevor and Evie Robertson - lined up for Rockhampton Brothers at the Roma Rugby 7s.

The dads provided some “injury cover” for the Brethren in the men’s social comp, while the daughters played in the hotly contested women’s competition.

The men’s outfit, which included players from Rockhampton and Brisbane Brothers, won two of their three games.

The young women’s side failed to register a win but were competitive in their three games.

Forty-one teams played across three divisions, vying for a share of the $20,000 in prizemoney.

Trevor said it was a great carnival and a nice opportunity for the three family combinations to take part.

“The carnival grows every year and that’s the largest they’ve ever had,” he said.

“We didn’t make it out of the pools in the men’s or the women’s and that’s a reflection of how strong the competition is there.

“The women’s division is always particularly strong; some of the sides are borderline elite in terms of state and national development programs.”

Trevor’s attention will now turn to preparing Brothers women for the Rugby Capricornia season, which starts on March 13.

Brothers are the defending champions and have a solid nucleus of players to build around this season.

In an exciting development, Frenchville have nominated a team, taking to six the number of women’s teams in the draw.

“That’s good to see,” Trevor said. “The number of teams has grown by one each year since the competition started in 2018.

“There are more and more girls wanting to play and the standard is getting better each year.

“As much as anything it’s about having a good, enjoyable comp that people want to play in and have fun.

“The emphasis is very much on participation.”