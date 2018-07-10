Menu
Login
News

Emergency forces search for family travelling in Cape York

10th Jul 2018 10:24 AM

POLICE are seeking assistance from the community, especially those in the recreational four-wheel-driving and camping fraternity, to locate a family who are believed to be travelling in the Cape York Peninsula area.

Paul and Dana Nelson from Deception Bay are believed to be travelling with their family in a silver 2005 model Nissan Patrol station wagon bearing Queensland registration 318-SRK.

They are travelling with other family members who may be driving a white 2013 model Toyota FJ Cruiser bearing Qld registration 553-TIR.

Mr Nelson is urged to contact his sister Barbara regarding a family emergency.

cape york family emergency missing persons qps rescue search
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    CQ's grain industry takes centre stage

    CQ's grain industry takes centre stage

    Breaking MORE than 50 grain growers from across the region gathered in Emerald for the inaugural Growers Breakfast Forum.

    NAIDOC Week celebrations around CH

    NAIDOC Week celebrations around CH

    News NAIDOC Week celebrations kick off this Sunday throughout the region.

    Mining the fun of coal fields

    Mining the fun of coal fields

    News Discover one of the many mines in your backyard

    Kevin owes his life to paramedic's new skill

    Kevin owes his life to paramedic's new skill

    News Springsure man saved by his own history.

    Local Partners