25°
News

Family fights for beloved local teenager

6th Jul 2017 3:18 PM
SUDDEN PAIN: Charlie-Kay was a fun loving teenager when she was struck down with a rare disease which left her unresponsive in a Brisbane hospital.
SUDDEN PAIN: Charlie-Kay was a fun loving teenager when she was struck down with a rare disease which left her unresponsive in a Brisbane hospital. Photo: Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

BORN on May 20, 1999, local Charlie-Kay Woods was the apple of her parents' eye.

The fourth child in the family, her parents Jelena and Wesley describe Charlie-Kay as the "link joining the family together to make it one”.

Growing up with a tomboy personality and an "I don't give a crap I'm in a dress” attitude, Charlie-Kay developed into a wonderful, kind-hearted person.

Close friend of the family Leonie Brady said Charlie-Kay is "greatly adored by all”.

"Being part of a family of 10, her best friends and supporters are her parents, five sisters and two brothers,” she said.

"Just like her older siblings, she wanted to grow up and make her mark on the world, to be an individual, be herself, with thoughts and dreams for her future.”

Charlie-Kay secured herself a hairdressing apprenticeship at the age of15 and was well on her way to creating a wonderful life.

At the beginning of this year, at the age of 17, Charlie-Kay noticed one of her pupil's growing bigger than the other and a slew of unsettling symptoms followed.

She started forgetting simple tasks, including when to eat or to go to work, and jumbling words, thoughts and memories.

She had moments when she didn't know where she was and her balance was off.

Mrs Woods said Charlie-Kay spent days "separated and reserved from others, feeling disconnected, staring into space, with no idea of time”.

"She looked sickly and felt unwell, finding herself at the doctors only to walk away with a script for sinus medication,” she said.

"My mother's instinct kicked in from 500km away in Gin Gin and I called my best friend to check in on her.

"She made another appointment and the pair found themselves at the Emerald Hospital for a scan.

"The prognosis was a virus on the brain.”

Charlie-Kay was flown to Rockhampton for an MRI scan, which concluded what looked like a tumour.

"By then I was by her side and they flew us to Brisbane the following day,” Mrs Woods said.

"After a spinal fluid test and two brain biopsies that all came back negative, the doctors were baffled.

"Two weeks of tests and no answers, yet she deteriorated after the first biopsy and was unconscious by the second a week later and was admitted straight to the intensive care unit.”

It was another few weeks until a diagnosis was given, but Charlie-Kay had already fallen unconscious, unable to comment on her own verdict.

SUDDEN ILLNESS: Charlie-Kay Woods with mother Jelena before Charlie-Kay was diagnosed with AHL.
SUDDEN ILLNESS: Charlie-Kay Woods with mother Jelena before Charlie-Kay was diagnosed with AHL. Photo: Contributed

Mrs Brady said the doctors called it AHL, acute haemorrhagic leukoencephalitis.

"A rare disease that attacks and damages the myelin sheath that covers the nerve fibres, also affecting the white matter in the brain causing inflammation and brain bleeds,” she explained.

"They proceeded to administer every antibiotic and treatment possible, steroids and as a last resort a high dose of chemo, which ended up stopping Charlie-Kay's mass from advancing and the brain bleeds ceased.”

Devastatingly, there is not enough information on this disease to pinpoint exactly how or why it happened, but in other cases it has followed a viral or bacterial infection.

"This disease is rare but needs to be addressed, researched and a protocol in place for patients experiencing these symptoms,” Mrs Brady said.

"Time is always crucial in any brain trauma, but time is lost by misdiagnosis. There needs to be an awareness and knowledge of this disease to help others.

"Charlie-Kay is a miracle to her family as it quite clearly states that most end in death shortly after onset.

"From her first prognosis to now, she has gone against the odds. She is not just a number, she is Charlie-Kay Woods.”

Charlie-Kay is still unconscious but her condition remains stable.

Her parents, who describe the horrible situation as an "emotional roller-coaster”, are with her 24/7 and are actively caring for her. They train each day for how to look after her in preparation for when she is released from hospital.

"She recently turned 18, spending her triumphant day in a hospital bed unconscious surrounded by unity, the strength of her family,” Mrs Brady said.

"Many disabled young adults end up being forced into aged care facilities as there are no other place for them to go, but Jelena and Wesley are passionate about the fate of their daughter.

"They will eventually take her home and care for her themselves. There is no tearing them apart.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Charlie-Kay.

All the money donated will help the Woods buy medical equipment for Charlie-Kay's care.

"They are in need of more generous donations to help their cause, please help if you are able to,” Mrs Brady said.

"Help this family come together as one again and bring Charlie-Kay back home.”

You can donate by clicking here.

Central Queensland News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Crowds brave rain at second day of AgGrow

Crowds brave rain at second day of AgGrow

Thousands flocked to the second day of Ag Grow 2017.

An enduring legacy spurs others to help

HELP: Shareen Stone, Bree Christian and Courtney Vanderpool will travel to Cambodia this month.

Three Emerald women will travel to Cambodia to volunteer for charity

Family duo volunteer for locals

DYNAMIC DUO: Kimberley McMillan is following in her mother Annie's footsteps as a member of the Clermont SES Group.

Local SES mother-daughter duo.

Fresh coat of paint sparks creativity

FLAIR: A mural of vibrant colours emblazoned with the PCYC logo now covers a wall of the Blackwater PCYC indoor basketball court. Artist Christian from The Sauce Studio (pictured) mentored the youths throughout the project.

Vibrant colours now don one of the walls at Blackwater PCYC.

Local Partners

Three patients in hospital following Capricorn Hwy crash

Paramedics rushed to the scene of the two vehicle crash in rural Central Queensland earlier today.

Thousands of positions available on Adani jobs portal

Adani Australia regional content manager Ben Hughes speaks at the Regional Growth Seminar in Mackay on Thursday.

Thousands of jobs available on Adani portal

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Four days, hundreds of cyclists in Coast's first velothon

The Sunshine Coast will be on show for the first Sunshine Coast Velothon.

Cyclists prepare to trek region in inaugural velothon event

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

Teen edits Ryan Reynolds into prom photos and he responds

GABI Dunn’s boyfriend Jeff broke up with her just after they’d gone to prom together. So she got to work and did something about it.

Robert Downey Jr interview 2017 for Spider-Man: Homecoming

Robert Downey Jr in a scene from the movie Captain America: Civil War.

Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man is still top dog in the Marvel Universe

Amy Schumer posts full-on photo for 'National Bikini Day'

HAPPY National Bikini Day, everybody.

Karl’s been threatening to leave Today for years

Ben Fordham's farewell from Today show in 2014.

BEN Fordham reveals that Karl Stefanovic’s been threatening to walk.

Reynolds’ hilarious response to heartbroken fan

Reynolds had the perfect response for a fan whose boyfriend left her heartbroken.

Ryan Reynolds sticks up for heartbroken fan after break-up.

Dessert gamble leaves MasterChef judges ‘bamboozled’

Callan Smith has left MasterChef after a ‘bonkers’ dessert.

Callan Smith eliminated after plating “bonkers” sushi dessert.

Nine confirms: McLeod's Daughters reunion is possible

The way they were: Banas with McLeod’s Daughters co-stars Simmone Jade Mackinnon, Abi Tucker, Doris Younane and Gillian Elexy in 2007.

“Watch this space ...”

Fantastic Family Home

316 Mills Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 3 $337,000

Giving you a fantastic family home in the heart of Frenchville, beautifully presented throughout. You are going to fall in love with the modern kitchen and...

Cottage in Paradise

25 Dorly Street, Lakes Creek 4701

House 2 1 3 $258,000

Imagine living in a 2 bedroom cottage perfectly positioned on a 3,465m2 piece of paradise, offering you a relaxed lifestyle and only minutes to the city. This...

THE SANCTUARY ROCKY&#39;S BEST ESTATE!

11 Haven Close, Rockhampton 4700

House 5 3 2 $659,000

If comfort and lifestyle top your list, this new STUNNER is a must see for VALUE! HURRY!! - Highly functional floor plan, for the family - Next to no maintenance...

GRAND HOME - AN ENTERTAINERS RETREAT

319 Philp Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 5 2 2 $389,000

Set high on a hill with sweeping city views & located in a peaceful & prestigious neighbourhood this home showcases LIFESTYLE - DESIGNED for EFFORTLESS ease of...

Boasting excellent location, FRENCHVILLE

204 Honour Street, Frenchville 4701

House 2 1 2 $219,000

This home offers VALUE in the low $200,000 bracket within walking distance to doctors, newsagents, vets and major shopping. - Entry through the large double...

Tradies and Families look Closer

108 Stamford Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 2 2 $265,000

Step inside to DISCOVER a BIG home that is well laid out and OFFERS safe family living. Upstairs provides PRIVACY for the whole family. - If dad is after room for...

Lowset Brick Duplex with Investment Potential

1 and 2/106 Hyde Street, Frenchville 4701

Duplex 4 2 2 $349,000

Whether you are looking for your first home or beginning an investment portfolio, this is the perfect property for you. This solid brick duplex will astound you...

UNEXPECTED OASIS IN THE HEART OF ROCKHAMPTON.

16 Bernard Street, Berserker 4701

House 6 2 3 NEW PRICE $319,000...

Inspect this gorgeous home today and get the surprise of your life. Its Huge, Downstairs is legal height and also the perfect Man Cave. Perfect for a Large Family...

Absolute Beach Front

26 Amoria Avenue, Zilzie 4710

Residential Land With spectacular sea views out over Keppel Bay to the Keppel Islands ... $349,000

With spectacular sea views out over Keppel Bay to the Keppel Islands and beyond this 1072m2 block of land offers lifestyle and style with your very own special...

Amazing Renovated Family Home With Rumpus - Only $289,000!

381 Rockonia Road, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 2 $289,000

Wow what an amazing Renovation! You simply must inspect this brilliant highset family home offering a perfect elevated location with views of the mountains from...

'It's a flaming shame': No likes for Ipswich's 'cheesegrater'

FIRST LOOK: DA plans have been lodged for the first stage of the CBD redevelopment giving Ipswich residents the first look at the new Ipswich City Council administration building and how it will likely look when built.

Is this what the city's skyline will look like in 2019?

Influx of cashed-up new residents driving property market

The home on 13 Allambi Tce is one of the prime offerings at Noosa Heads for sale.

Surge in interstate and international buyers feeds strong growth

Estate knocked back over oversupply concerns

An aerial view of the proposed estate.

Oversupply and community awareness cited in decision

'We had to redo it three times': West Ipswich roadwork woes

ONGOING: Project manager explains why roadworks at the new service centre on Brisbane St, West Ipswich have been delayed.

The crew is working on the stormwater infrastructure

Open for inspection homes July 6-12

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!