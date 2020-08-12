Family-friendly carnival arrives in town this weekend

Lets Jump Family Carnival will have a variety of amusement rides including the Trabant. Picture: Contributed

Lets Jump Family Carnival will have a variety of amusement rides including the Trabant. Picture: Contributed

A FAMILY-FRIENDLY carnival will premiere at Sarina this weekend with all the trimmings including amusement rides, a sideshow alley and of course, dagwood dogs.

The Lets Jump Family Carnival (sic) will have amusement rides and jumping castles suited to all ages as well as laughing clowns, bust-a-balloon and lucky numbers alley games.

Let’s Jump Mackay and Whitsundays co-owner Karen Hibble said they hoped the event would lift “the spirits of locals”.

The Lets Jump Family Carnival will have jumping castles and amusement rides catering for all ages. Picture: Contributed

“We are trying to put smiles on people’s faces due to the COVID restrictions and lockdowns,” Mrs Hibble said.

“We know that a lot of people have been isolated.”

Lets Jump Family Carnival will have sideshow alley games including bust-a-balloon, lucky numbers, and laughing clowns. Picture: Contributed

Mrs Hibble said other vendors had also jumped on board to offer food including dagwood dogs, hot chips, doughnuts, ice-cream, coffee and more.

More stories:

VOTE NOW: Mackay’s favourite teacher

Community diary: What’s on this week in Mackay

Parents fired up at major changes to popular water park

Entry is free with $30 unlimited ride passes available to purchase (one pass per person per session).

The Super Slide will be at the Lets Jump Family Carnival this weekend. Picture: Contributed

Individual ride tickets are available from $5 per person per ride.

Subscriber benefits:

Join us for morning tea: Your chance to win a tablet

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online

Mrs Hibble said there will be both daytime and night sessions at most locations and there will be a clicker at the front gate to ensure numbers do not exceed restrictions.

For more information, head to the Lets Jump Family Carnival Facebook page.

The Jurassic jumping castle is just one of many that will feature at the Lets Jump Family Carnival this weekend. Picture: Contributed

Sessions and locations:

Sarina Showgrounds

Friday, August 14. Session 1:10am to 2pm. Session 2: 5pm to 9pm.

Saturday, August 15. Session 1:10am to 2pm. Session 2: 5pm to 9pm.

Moranbah, Ted Red Rolfe Oval

Thursday, August 20, 5pm to 9pm.

Friday, August 21, 5pm to 9pm.

Saturday, August 22. Session 1:10am to 2pm. Session 2: 5pm to 9pm.

Clermont Showgrounds

Wednesday, August 26, 5pm to 9pm.

Thursday, August 27, 5pm to 9pm.

Bowen Showground

Friday, September 18, 5pm to 9pm.

Saturday, September 19. Session 1:10am to 2pm. Session 2: 5pm to 9pm.

Ayr Showground

Tuesday, September 22. Session 1:10am to 2pm. Session 2: 5pm to 9pm.

Wednesday, September 23. Session 1:10am to 2pm. Session 2: 5pm to 9pm.

Airlie Beach, Coral Sea Marina

Tuesday, September 29. Session 1:10am to 2pm. Session 2: 5pm to 9pm.

Wednesday, September 30. Session 1:10am to 2pm. Session 2: 5pm to 9pm.

Thursday, October 1. Session 1:10am to 2pm. Session 2: 5pm to 9pm.