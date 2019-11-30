PHOTOS: Family fun by the Nogoa River

Kristen Booth Full Profile Login to follow

FAMILIES and friends gathered at the Emerald Bontanic Gardens this morning to celebrate Nogoa November.

Many kayaked up and down the Nogoa River, children cooled down on the water slides, while others browsed stalls, took part in practical learning about the river and gardens and enjoyed each others company.

Council held a free sausage sizzle and also offered free micro chipping for cats and dogs. Pooches were socialising around the space and cleaned off in the hydrobath, thanks to CQ Pet Rescue.

The annual event was hosted by Central Highlands Regional Council and CHRRUP.