Family fun day hits Clermont

READY TO PLAY: The committee of the St Joey's Family Fun Day are proud to host the event in Clermont on Saturday, October 21, and so are the kids.

READY TO PLAY: The committee of the St Joey's Family Fun Day are proud to host the event in Clermont on Saturday, October 21, and so are the kids.

ROUND up the whole family for a day full of fun to kick-start Clermont's week of festivities.

The P&F at St Joseph's in Clermont decided to hold a Family Fun Day as their main fundraising event for the year.

In the past, the P&F have funded many necessary resources and projects at the school and will continue to do so into the future.

Food, drinks and activities will be provided for all ages, making it a fun day out for all.

Novelty games for the children will kick off around 2.30pm, followed by adult team events and an ironman/ironwoman competition.

Along with the attendance of a number of outside market stalls, there will be a bar, barbecue and cake stall operating.

A range of competitions will be held with great prizes to be won by everyone.

Located at the Clermont sports grounds on Saturday, October 21, P&F president Sarah Cook said the family friendly day would be unmissable for the community.

"We wanted to have an event that involved the whole family in a fun relaxed environment,” Mrs Cook said.

"P&F funds are vital for our school's future development and all funds raised at the Family Fun Day will go towards resources at the school.”

As something a little different, the committee decided to put together a fun video to promote the event.

The Barton Family of Huntly Droughtmaster's donated $1 for every like and share the video received on Facebook.

Mrs Cook said the video went viral, and spread a lot quicker than they expected.

"It was a little bit exciting because the video went so much further than we had ever thought it would,” she said.

"We have a great bunch of parents at St Joey's which made the video lots of fun to put together.”

Make sure you don't miss this chance to support the local school while enjoying a great day out. For more information, phone the school office on 49831535.