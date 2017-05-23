28°
News

Family fun to be at its finest

18th May 2017 4:00 PM
OVER THEY GO: Neve Tomkins on Quiver competing in the 3m grand showjumping event at the 2016 Capella Show.
OVER THEY GO: Neve Tomkins on Quiver competing in the 3m grand showjumping event at the 2016 Capella Show. Karin-Ane King

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WITH an extensive line-up of events, competitions and displays, this year the Capella Show will have something for everyone.

Capella Show Society treasurer and assistant secretary Linda Pitt said this year's show would focus on "family fun”.

"We will have entertainment, especially for the younger members of the family, as well as all the regular show attractions,” she said.

"We have a magician who will be doing a couple of stage shows as well as roving magic.

"Also the younger children can have their faces painted for free.

"They will also enjoy the animal nursery, seeing the alpacas and poultry and usual sideshows and rides, as well as the fabulous fireworks display.

"All kids will receive a card at the gate and this gives them a chance to win one of two $50 cash prizes.”

But the entertainment is not just for the little ones. The older members of the family will also enjoy the classic show stoppers.

"There will be the usual cattle and horse competitions, pavilion and woodchopping, but this year we have a chainsaw carver as an added attraction,” Linda said.

The main ring events are sure to be a highlight for the show, with the Farmers' Challenge taking centre stage before the fireworks.

"This will be very entertaining for the spectators, especially as the participants are locals,” Linda said.

The Farmers' Challenge is made up of mixed teams, who have to perform activities that are based on farm tasks.

"They are done in relays and under pressure, and may have some handicaps incorporated. This is where it is amusing for the onlookers,” Linda said.

Another main attraction of the show are the pavilion displays. With $150 up for grabs for the family which exhibits the most numbers of entries across all sections of the pavilion, it is definitely worth entering.

But don't worry if you haven't entered yet, there's still time to join in the competition.

"All pavilion entries must be brought to the pavilion between 3.30pm and 5pm on Thursday, May 25, so there is still time to get entries ready,” Linda said.

"Poultry entries close with the steward today.”

Show celebrations will continue until May 27 with the three-yearly show ball.

This year the theme is Winter Wonderland. The evening will include a great night of dancing, supper and entertainment from band Which Way Left.

The ball will be held at the Capella Cultural Centre, with doors opening from 7.30pm.

Bookings are required. To book contact Mary Farquhar on 0437671323.

For more information and schedules visit the show website capellashow. webs.com/.

Details

When: May 26-27

Cost: Adults and high school students: $5

Primary students: gold coin entry

Show ball: May 27

More information: Visit Capella Show Facebook page or website capellashow.webs.com/

Central Queensland News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Prime Minister visits Emerald

Prime Minister visits Emerald

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has visited Emerald today following his visit to Rockhampton yesterday.

Address debt, says financial counsellor

ACT NOW: Don't let debt accumulate, a financial counsellor advises.

Don't let the financial stress mount, says financial counsellor.

Colourful array of stunning art

BLOOMING BEAUTIFUL: A winning entry from last year's Blackwater art exhibition.

If you love art then the 41st Annual Art Competition is for you.

Growing up with a love for local show

BIG OPPORTUNITY: Cheneya Freese is the 2017 Miss Alpha Showgirl.

Cheneya Freese has been named Miss Alpha Showgirl for 2017

Local Partners

Young man's body found in burnt CQ home

MYSTERY surrounds death of a young man found near melted appliances in a burnt-out Emerald unit this morning.

Thousands of jobs at risk as Adani puts mine on hold

Adani Carmichael Mine.

The Palaszczuk did not make a decision on mine royalties this afternoon

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

What public holidays are left in 2017

Ipswich residents will get the day off tomorrow for the show.

IPSWICH residents will get tomorrow off for the show

Caitlyn comes home to launch debut album

Gympie's Caitlyn Shadbolt will launch here debut album Songs On My Sleeve at an exclusive all-ages concert in Gympie on Friday, May 26.

Win tickets to Caitlyn's album launch

Bay to star in Hollywood shark thriller ‘Cage Dive’

A great white thriller that had scenes filmed on the Fraser Coast has been picked up by a major US movie studio.

Celebrity sex tapes: Where does all that money go?

Basically, did Paris and Kim earn fortunes from their videos?

Cher, 71, and Celine Dion wow world at Billboard Awards

“I’m 71 yesterday and I can do a five-minute plank, OK.”

Judah's return to The Voice stage is a knockout

Judah Kelly performs during his knockout round on The Voice.

QUEENSLAND singer nails Adele hit.

Wentworth star Daniielle Alexis: "I was born a boy"

Wentworth star Daniielle Alexis has revealed she was born a boy

Dwayne Johnson, Tom Hanks announce White House bid on SNL

Dwayne Johnson is “officially” running for president in 2020

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

Duplex - Renovated and Position Perfect

1 and 2/113 Menzies Street, Park Avenue 4701

Duplex 4 2 2 $395,000

Conveniently located, renovated interiors and a great rental return! Interested? Read on. Close to schools and shops this 2 x 2 bedroom duplex is perfect for the...

Magnificent Family Home!

23 Rosewood Street, Taranganba 4703

House 4 2 4 $549,000

You must view this property to see why it is such great value, positioned on a large (869m2) corner block with approximately 310m2 under roof. • Four spacious...

Packed with Potential!

897 Tanby Road, Tanby 4703

3 1 4 AUCTION

Auction Location: On-Site. 10 glorious acres in Tanby situated just 10 minutes from town! Large Queenslander in need of renovations surrounded by a variety of...

Neat, Tidy and Priced to Sell

35 Calder Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $260,000

Positioned in one of the most convenient locations Northside has to offer close to schools and shops this highset home has all the bells and whistles you could...

Sensational Refurbished Gable Style Home PLUS Shed On 890m2 In Wandal Heights - $449,000

2 Livermore Street, Wandal 4700

House 4 2 4 $449,000

What a stunning Refurbished 2 storey Gable Style Home - bedrooms upstairs and living downstairs - located in a Prime Location in Wandal Heights on 890m2- in...

THE EMPIRE 906/1-7 EAST STREET. ROCKHAMPTON CITY. 4700

906/1-7 East Street, Rockhampton City 4700

Apartment 2 1 1 $519,000

Enjoy the panoramic views from virtually every room in this 2 Bedroom top bedroom apartment. Breath taking uninterrupted views of the river and the...

Immaculate High Set Family Home!

10 Heilbronn Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 2 $319,000

This beautifully presented home is a stand out above the rest. Be amazed with the delightful finishes throughout which compliments this home stunningly, Features...

PARKHURST EXPANSIVE INDUSTRIAL SITE

192 Wade St, Parkhurst 4702

Commercial The vendor has given us clear instructions, they want this property sold ... Auction on site...

The vendor has given us clear instructions, they want this property sold as it is now surplus to their needs. Right in the heart of the Parkhurst Industrial...

Large high quality home in Hill Side

28 Brookside Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $439,000

This large home in the popular estate of Hill Side has room for all of the family to spread out and enjoy. Features include, 4 bedroom (the large Executive main...

Refreshed and Ready to Go!!!

17 Wigginton Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 1 2 $319,000

This neat and tidy lowset brick home in the heart of Frenchville is a must see and represents great value for money: Property features: * Four bedrooms * Spacious...

One of Maryborough's most historic homes is still for sale

FULL OF HISTORY: Trisha Moulds is owner of the historic Tinana state known as Rosehill. The beautiful home is currently for sale.

It has been the scene of both joy and tragedies over the years.

Flood risk: New model puts thousands of homes under water

AT RISK: New modelling reveals more Coast homes than ever are at risk of rising sea levels.

Is your home at risk?

The face of the Sunshine Coast's overpriced rental crisis

Alyx Wilson had to rent a $385 unit in Currimundi because the market was too competitive for cheaper rental housing. She is now renting a room from friends who own a house in Currimundi, and says its much more affordable.

Young people feel the strain in competitive, expensive rental market

WATCH: Take a tour of a tradie's dream home

5a Bruce Hiskens Court, Norman Gardens, going for $720,000. INSET: Lea Taylor.

Huge block with potential for anything

Deputy Premier makes massive call on controversial sand mine

Aerial view of the proposed Forest Glen sand mine.

BREAKING: State Government makes huge call on Coast sand mine plans

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!