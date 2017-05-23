Family fun to be at its finest

OVER THEY GO: Neve Tomkins on Quiver competing in the 3m grand showjumping event at the 2016 Capella Show.

WITH an extensive line-up of events, competitions and displays, this year the Capella Show will have something for everyone.

Capella Show Society treasurer and assistant secretary Linda Pitt said this year's show would focus on "family fun”.

"We will have entertainment, especially for the younger members of the family, as well as all the regular show attractions,” she said.

"We have a magician who will be doing a couple of stage shows as well as roving magic.

"Also the younger children can have their faces painted for free.

"They will also enjoy the animal nursery, seeing the alpacas and poultry and usual sideshows and rides, as well as the fabulous fireworks display.

"All kids will receive a card at the gate and this gives them a chance to win one of two $50 cash prizes.”

But the entertainment is not just for the little ones. The older members of the family will also enjoy the classic show stoppers.

"There will be the usual cattle and horse competitions, pavilion and woodchopping, but this year we have a chainsaw carver as an added attraction,” Linda said.

The main ring events are sure to be a highlight for the show, with the Farmers' Challenge taking centre stage before the fireworks.

"This will be very entertaining for the spectators, especially as the participants are locals,” Linda said.

The Farmers' Challenge is made up of mixed teams, who have to perform activities that are based on farm tasks.

"They are done in relays and under pressure, and may have some handicaps incorporated. This is where it is amusing for the onlookers,” Linda said.

Another main attraction of the show are the pavilion displays. With $150 up for grabs for the family which exhibits the most numbers of entries across all sections of the pavilion, it is definitely worth entering.

But don't worry if you haven't entered yet, there's still time to join in the competition.

"All pavilion entries must be brought to the pavilion between 3.30pm and 5pm on Thursday, May 25, so there is still time to get entries ready,” Linda said.

"Poultry entries close with the steward today.”

Show celebrations will continue until May 27 with the three-yearly show ball.

This year the theme is Winter Wonderland. The evening will include a great night of dancing, supper and entertainment from band Which Way Left.

The ball will be held at the Capella Cultural Centre, with doors opening from 7.30pm.

Bookings are required. To book contact Mary Farquhar on 0437671323.

For more information and schedules visit the show website capellashow. webs.com/.

Details

When: May 26-27

Cost: Adults and high school students: $5

Primary students: gold coin entry

Show ball: May 27

More information: Visit Capella Show Facebook page or website capellashow.webs.com/