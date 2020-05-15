WITHOUT warning, a hardworking family of six in Brisbane's north have been thrown into financial disarray due to COVID-19.

Naomi Bell, her husband and 18-year-old daughter Dyani were all let go from their jobs last month due to the financial hardship of the virus.

The three have missed government funding because of loopholes and technicalities, falling through the cracks of the COVID-19 financial relief system.

Mother Naomi and Dyani Bell at Zillmere. Picture: Annette Dew



"It's really, really tough, we've had to dip into our super just to survive, to not get kicked out of our house and fend off the debt collectors," Ms Bell said.

Ms Bell and her husband chose to rebuild their cleaning company rather then look for work while they juggle two children at school and a three-year-old.

"We're only working two or three days a week, it's basically just enough to scrape through and live off for the moment," Ms Bell said.

"We've been through the tough stuff before, we'll battle and get through to the other side, but its frustrating and especially tough for our daughter."

Dyani Bell has had to put her studies on hold due to COVID-19. Picture: Annette Dew

Dyani was working six nights a week at a steak house in central Brisbane, living independently and saving money for university.

Now she can't afford her phone and car bills, she helps her younger siblings with school and has run out of jobs to apply for.

"I just feel like such a burden on people now because I have literally no way of getting any money," Dyani said.

"I wanted to work as much as I can, save as much as I could but now I have nothing to fall back on, I can't go to uni now without a car to get me there and for a computer for uni that now I can't afford, so it's all on hold."

Despite the unfair circumstances the resilient family are staying positive and hope the virus' financial symptoms ease as restrictions do.

Originally published as Family loses all its breadwinners in one hit