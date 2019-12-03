Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The family of a drug-addicted teen Quinton Coyne, who tried to steal a woman’s car while her children were in the back, have come to blows with the press outside court.
The family of a drug-addicted teen Quinton Coyne, who tried to steal a woman’s car while her children were in the back, have come to blows with the press outside court.
Crime

Family member comes to blows with media outside court

by ALEXANDRIA UTTING
3rd Dec 2019 8:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE family of a drug-addicted teen who tried to steal a woman's car while her children were in the back have come to blows with the press outside court on Tuesday.

Quinton Coyne, 19, was today sentenced over a 34-hour wild and reckless rampage that happened in January last year, where he tried to steal a vehicle from Sunnybank Hills, which had two children in it, before being arrested in Brookfield.

He today pleaded guilty to a range of offences including entering a dwelling with intent and was sentenced to a head sentence of four years and three months jail but will be eligible for parole next year after time already served.

After the sentence, members of Coyne's family came to blows with news crews who filmed them as they left the court precinct.

car theft court crime drugs quinton coyne

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sight that broke beautiful Jonti’s heart

        premium_icon Sight that broke beautiful Jonti’s heart

        News How this 12-year-old Central Queensland girl wants to bring a smile to the face of farmers who are suffering through the dry conditions

        Emerald business joins global fundraising campaign

        Emerald business joins global fundraising campaign

        Community Team ready to swap bedrooms for the great outdoors as part of The World’s Big Sleep...

        ‘Movement is medicine’: Free sessions inspire business

        premium_icon ‘Movement is medicine’: Free sessions inspire business

        Community How group fitness lessons encouraged Emerald mum to start her own business.

        Youth crime spree: 50 offences in five days across CQ

        premium_icon Youth crime spree: 50 offences in five days across CQ

        Crime They stole three vehicles which were used in the offences, evaded police and...