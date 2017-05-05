Family morning out for cause

THE annual Tickled Pink Markets are back in Emerald on Saturday morning.

In its eighth year running the market day offers something for everyone from kids through to mums and dads.

The Tickled Pink 2017 Baby and Kids Markets will be held from 9am to 12.30pm at the Emerald Christian Assembly Chapel on the corner of Harris and Retro streets.

Organiser Laura Clarke said the event was a day for the whole family.

"There will be stalls selling hand made, pre-loved and designer items for kids, mums and dads,” she said.

The extensive variety of stalls will also sell clothing, timbre toys, hair accessories and books.

While a Tickled Pink pop-up shop will be selling plants, donated items, jams, herbs and chutney.

The Emerald Community Kindergarten will also have a stall selling second hand items.

Besides market stalls there will be plenty of entertainment to keep the kids busy.

"There will be balloons, petting zoo and face painting,” Laura said.

"We will also have roaming entertainment such as clowns and fairies.”

And in case you're feeling lucky there will also be a cent sale and raffles.

With a morning packed full of activities you'll be sure to work up an appetite and the Pink Tea Room, coming alive with the sweet smell of baking, is sure to satisfy any cravings.

Don't forget to drop by and grab a cuppa and a bite to eat.

"It's a cheap family day out that the kids will enjoy,” Laura said.

Money raised from stall holder fees and raffles will be used to support local young adults, children and babies who have cancer.

"The Tickled Pink Committee love seeing smiles on kids faces, the day is well supported by the community and it is a great event to be a part of.”

Entry to the main gate is $2 for adults, and free for children.

Over the past seven years the markets have raised over $35,000 for locals living with cancer.