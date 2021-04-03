Family mourns death of much-loved dad after alleged assault

A Coast family is mourning the loss of a much-loved father who died after an alleged assault by his brother at a child's birthday party.

Darren Adcock died in the early hours of Saturday morning, after his life support was switched off earlier this week.

Police will allege he was punched by his brother, Christopher, at his niece's eighth birthday party in Landsborough on March 11.

Woman nearly drowns in midnight Inskip emergency

Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

Darren reportedly suffered a severe brain injury and never regained consciousness.

Christopher was arrested in Emu Park, near Rockhampton, on March 12 and detectives said he had been charged with grievous bodily harm earlier this week.

Darren Adcock pictured with his two sons. Picture: Supplied.

That charge was expected to be withdrawn in court in Rockhampton on Monday, April 12, when Christopher was expected to appear via videolink and the charge was set to be replaced with one count of unlawful striking causing death.

Darren's sister, Sharlene Martin, said her late brother was a "loving, selfless person".

"He'd do anything to help anybody," she said.

She said her brother had loved the outdoors, fishing, gold fossicking, camping and kayaking.

"He was just full of life," Ms Martin said.

"He thought he was funny," she added with a laugh.

She said her brother had grown up on the Coast but had been living in Caboolture before his untimely death.

She said her mother had just had cancer removed from her kidney while Darren was on life support and the family was supporting each other through the difficult times.

Christopher Adcock.

She said Darren's sons, Cooper, 3 and Samuel, 2, were too young to fully understand what had happened, but "they're asking for daddy every day".

She said her brother's organs had been unable to be donated as he would've wished, due to his death being a police matter.

A post mortem was understood to be being carried out this weekend.

Ms Martin said fundraising efforts were underway to help Darren's fiancee and his two sons, with money raised to go towards covering the cost of his funeral and anything leftover would be directed to a trust for Cooper and Samuel.

"You don't think that it's going to happen to you," Ms Martin said.

To donate head to GoFundMe and search Darren's Road To Recovery.