SEARCH PARTY: QPS and Lifeflight worked together to find the missing family. Picture: Kate McCormack
Family of four goes missing in bushland

Jessica Paul
8th Jul 2020 7:30 AM | Updated: 9:28 AM
A FAMILY of four who went missing for eight hours overnight after a bushwalk on the Southern Downs has been rescued.

The 42-year-old man and 40-year-old woman, and their two young children lost their way in bushland at Wyberba about 4pm yesterday.

A QPS spokesman said police officers conducted the initial search, and called the Toowoomba-based Lifeflight helicopter to aid them at about 11pm.

The family was located and rescued shortly after the helicopter joined the search, and were walked out to safety by crews on the ground.

None of the family members, who were visiting the Southern Downs while on holiday, required hospitalisation.

