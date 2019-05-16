Family off to national meet

THE Powell family from the Springsure Gun Club, will be representing Queensland in Wagga Wagga next year at the National Trap Carnival.

Father Bruce Powell and his daughters, Jayd , (19) and Tori (21), won their respective events at the Queensland Trap Carnival in the Gemfields over the Labour day weekend.

Tori, who dominated the Ladies section and won the Queensland Ladies Highgun event, said that shooting has always been the sporting pastime for her family.

"Since I can remember we always would be going to gun clubs and watching our mum and dad shoot,” Ms Powell said.

"When we were old enough it was something Jayd and I always wanted to do.

"It's a great family sport for weekends that keeps us close together.”

The Powell's are no strangers to individual shooting success, with Jayd Powell off to the Europe in 2020 for the World Cup and father Bruce who has previously made the Queensland team in his own right.

However, this year marks the first time they will all travel as a unit together to represent Queensland.

"This year it's nice to have the three of us,” Ms Powell said.

"It's very exciting, its only ever been one of us who have made the team.

After finding out she had won the Queensland Ladies Highgun, Tori was pleasantly surprised to walk away with that honour.

"I was shocked when they read my name out for the Ladies Highgun,” Ms Powell said.

"Mainly because I thought my sister did better than me.

"But I was very excited and thrilled to come away with that win.”

The Powell's cleaned up at the Queensland Trap Carnival, with Jayd apart of the Central Zone Ladies team which won first place in the zone shoulder to shoulder event, and Bruce making the QLD open team and winning the open team high gun.

With constant individual accolades under the one roof, Tori admitted a rivalry exists between her and sister, Jayd.

"Of course, yes,” Ms Powell said.

"There's always been a rivalry, but friendly.

"Always happy for one another if one of us win.”

Looking ahead in preparation for the nationals in Wagga Wagga next year, the Powell's plan to be selective in the shooting meets they will attend, due to the financial costs.

"We would love to be doing more shooting, but the cost of shooting unfortunately is quite expensive,” Ms Powell said.

"So we have to carefully pick and choose what shoots we do.

"We've gotta save and source some sponsorship for the three of us.

The Powell's plan on making a concerned effort to support their Central Zone gun clubs, leading up to the nationals.

"We would like to try and support our zone as much as we can,” Ms Powell said.

"That includes the Rockhampton two-day event in June,” Ms Powell concluded.