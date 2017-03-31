Family says a heartfelt thank you

COLOUR RUN: (back, from left) Anne Breckon, Doone Power and Dylan Breckon, (front, from left) Shannon Breckon and Callum Farmer at the Rally for Rhys fundraiser.

WHILE the Wood family is going through some dark moments, the community of Clermont is shining its brightest.

The community has rallied behind the local family, John and Sandra Wood, whose lives have been turned upside down when their son, Rhys, was seriously injured in a snowboarding accident and was told he isn't expected to walk again.

As news of the accident that happened in Canada broke, the Clermont community quickly got behind the family, organising a fundraising day last Sunday.

Held on Rhys' 24th birthday, his sister Tegan Skopp was there for the day that included a colour run and expressed her thanks to everyone on the GoFundMe page set up for Rhys.

"Wow what can I say - a massive thanks to everyone in the Clermont community for the effort and support that was put into the rally for Rhys,” Tegan wrote.

"A big thank you to my husband and little boy for being so patient and understanding with what I have had to go through in this last five weeks.

"Also a massive shout out to the committee Pete, Kerry Francis, Catherine Finger, Dana, Tracey Ryder just to name a few that was formed to help (Sunday) be the day it was.

"Our thanks just doesn't seem enough, to all the graziers that put cattle in the cattle sale, everyone that donated stuff for the canteen and bar, to all the businesses and individuals that donated stuff to the auction and cent sale, everyone who bought raffle tickets and meat tray tickets and lastly to everyone who participated in the colour run, I hope you all had fun.

"From the bottom of our hearts, we truly thank you all.”

Tegan said they are still waiting for totals from the day, but already the money raised on the GoFundMe page has reached the total they were aiming for.

Through the generous donations over the past month, $30,380 has been raised, surpassing the $30,000 goal.

"All I can say is a massive thank you, and not just from me but from my extended family, to the committee and the community,” she said.

Tegan has been visiting her brother in hospital when she can, now that Rhys has been transported home to Australia from Vancouver, settling in the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane.

"Two weeks ago he came home, he's glad to be home,” she said.

"We are all together on Aussie soil at long last and Rhys seems to have settled into the PA Hospital well.

"He is still in great spirits and have met some young guys at the PA in the spinal unit.”

If you would still like to donate, visit www.gofund me.com/bringing-rhys-home.