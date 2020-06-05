Family step closer to solving mystery NYE disappearance

CCTV vision of missing man Jayden Penno-Tompsett, last seen at a roadhouse in Charters Towers on the Flinders Highway on December 31.

The pain of losing Jayden Penno-Tompsett has never left his grieving family who are calling for an inquest into his mysterious disappearance to be conducted.

The 22-year-old was last seen on New Year's Eve, 2017 at Charters Towers, but he never made it to Cairns to ring in the new year with his mate.

His disappearance sent shockwaves through the small community but police found no trace of him after days of extensive land and air searches.

Jayden's aunty, Sharelle Harwood, said there was many questions left unanswered that only an inquest could uncover.

Their hopes could be closer than expected with the Northern Coroner's office confirming it had carriage of the investigation.

Jayden Penno-Tompsett, 22, was last seen in the early hours of December 31, 2017 in Charters Towers.

"We are always getting tips but there has been nothing that has stuck out," Ms Harwood said.

"We believe an inquest will bring a lot of things up that other agencies cannot uncover."

Jayden was travelling north with a friend in a maroon sedan the night of his disappearance.

CCTV image of Jayden Penno-Tompsett getting into the maroon car he was travelling in before he disappeared on December 31 near Charters Towers.

Police were told the pair drove about 20 minutes north of the Puma Roadhouse on the Flinders Highway before Jayden got out of the car after the pair had a fight.

He was last seen on the rural Stock Route Rd and has never been seen since.

Jayden Penno-Tompsett was reportedly last seen on Stock Route Road, which is a semirural area on the outskirts of Charters Towers.

His social media and bank accounts have remained inactive for the past two years.

Ms Harwood said their family had endured unimaginable struggle, especially Jayden's mother Rachel Penno.

"Everyone is dealing with it differently, some members of the family want to talk about it and others keep to themselves," she said.

"We just try and take the stress off Rachel … she has done so much since Jayden went missing."

SES volunteers and police search for Jayden Penno-Tompsett near Charters Towers.

Ms Penno ventured from Newcastle to Charters Towers the year after his death and set up a social media page dedicated to finding her son.

Newcastle mother Rachel Penno hasn't given up hope of finding her son Jayden Penno-Tompsett more than two years on from when he disappeared in Charters Towers.

Ms said Jayden's disappearance left a huge hole in their extended family and they "just want him home".

"We get our hopes up for news information and then nothing comes from it … it's been a strange experience," she said.

"We all still believe there is some unanswered questions."

A spokesman from the Northern Coroner Nerida Wilson's office said she has carriage of the investigation.

"The mother has made an application for an inquest to be held into the disappearance of her son," the spokesman said.

"The Northern Coroner's office has acknowledged receipt of this request and will consider the application once all investigation material has been reviewed."

DISAPPEARANCES ON INLAND HIGHWAY

In August of 1970, a seven-year-old girl and her five-year-old sister, Judith and Susan Mackay, were raped and murdered near part of Flinders Highway. The Mackay sisters, Judith, 7, and Susan, 5, of Aitkenvale, Townsville, were murdered on August 26, 1970. Their bodies were found stabbed, raped and strangled at Antil Plains, near Townsville, two days later. Picture: File Photo

Two years later, Anita Cunningham, then 18, and Robin Hoinville-Bartram, then 19, went missing after attempting to hitchhike to Bowen, 250km east of Charters Towers. Ms Hoinville-Bartram's remains were buried in a shallow grave at Sensible Creek, 80km west of Charters Towers.

Catherine Graham's body was found at Antil Plains Creek, just off the highway, in 1975. She was just 18.

In 1982, 20-year-old Tony Jones mysteriously disappeared on the same stretch of road.

On September 23, 2009, Mick Isles, a local police officer, disappeared from Charters Towers. Ayr Senior Sergeant Mick Isles went missing after he was cleared of drug-trafficking and money-laundering allegations.

Reece Kearney, 26, went missing just days before Mr Penno-Tompsett. He was last seen filling up his motorcycle near the small town.



Originally published as Family step closer to solving mystery NYE disappearance