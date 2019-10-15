Fan favourites booted out of final round

We have one episode left of the most bizarre singing competition to ever grace Aussie screens - otherwise known as the show that's made Monday and Tuesday evenings feel like a crazy dream.

Two singers were forced to unmask tonight, proving what we've always known to be true: this was the easiest guessing game we've ever played.

The Spider was first to unveil, with the judges locking in final guesses of Paulini, Kate Miller-Heidke and Jess Mauboy.

Jackie O and Lindsay were of course on the money, with former Australian Idol season one contestant Paulini (slowly) unmasking - the star those of us playing at home had picked early on.

Wowing judges - and bringing Lindsay Lohan to tears - with a soulful rendition of Someone You Loved by Lewis Capaldi, Paulini said she "loved playing the Spider" and singing across a range of different genres. Throughout the show, Paulini had belted out classics including The Cranberries' hit Zombie and ACDC'S It's A Long Way To The Top.

She explained that the reference to 'daddy longlegs teaching her everything she knows' was the fact that her father was a former choirmaster in church. Picture: Channel 10.

Up next, it was The Unicorn's head that came off - Deni Hines' telltale vibrato giving Dannii yet another correct guess under her belt.

Having sung Bruno Mars' Locked out of Heaven - the judges seemed surprised to see her booted from the finale by the crowd.

'Hi Dannii!,' Hines yelled as her giant novelty head came off. Picture: Channel 10.

On unmasking, the daughter of "queen of pop" Marcia Hines said she loved being judged "purely from her voice".

"I just thought it was really clever to be able to truly be yourself without having people judge what you look like," the 49-year-old said beaming.

The Wolf (Rob "Millsy" Mills), singing Backstreet Boys, The Monster (Gorgi Coghlan), owning Roxette ballad Listen to Your Heart, and The Robot (Cody Simpson) singing girlfriend Miley Cyrus' hit Nothin' Breaks Like a Heart and giving Lindsay her first correct guess of the season (we strongly believe) will all perform in next Monday's grand finale.

We're confident we won't be proven wrong.

The Masked Singer finale will air on Monday night at 7.30 on Channel 10