LEGO runners up ‘robbed’ in finale

Who would've thought such drama would erupt over a LEGO competition.

Last night's finale of the Channel 9 show LEGO Masters saw strangers Henry and Cade take home the $100,000 prize money after being crowned winners.

Their build showed the Greek God Poseidon erupting out of a wave and fighting a giant sea serpent, which ultimately beat David and G's theme park and Jordan and Miller's space-themed mothership.

Henry and Cade won the first ever LEGO Masters Australia. Picture: Supplied

The “oil rig workers” were fan favourites. Picture: Channel 9

The final three teams had 28 hours to construct a build of their choice, which was judged by Ryan 'Brickman' McNaught, LEGO Friends senior design manager Fenella Charity from LEGO's headquarters in Denmark, and 250 members of the public.

But fans weren't happy David and G's epic theme park build - which was even fit with moving parts - was overlooked for the top prize, taking to Twitter in droves describing the show as a "rort".

G, 52, and David, 33, are colleagues from Western Australia. G's gruff manner made him a fan favourite.

In a Channel 9 Twitter poll, 51 per cent of voters said they preferred David and G's build over Henry and Cade's.

Brickman criticised David and G's build for using too many green blocks.

"I'll be honest, there's a lot of green here," he said. "It's on a green base plate. I'm not sure green was the right colour to do the pillars. I think a lighter shade would've been better."

He said Henry and Cade's model was "just epic".

"You both played to your strengths," he said.

"Henry, you love robots and you can really see that, and Cade, to do that with the wave we saw that you have sculpting ability.

"Well done guys."

LEGO Masters, hosted by Hamish Blake, was a ratings success for the Nine Network, and has already been recommissioned for a second season.