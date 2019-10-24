Menu
Little Mix.
Fans fume at excuse for cancelled Oz tour

by Nick Bond
24th Oct 2019 8:46 AM

British girl group Little Mix have cancelled their upcoming Australian tour just six weeks before it was about to start - to instead "focus on recording new music."

The band's string of December arena tour dates were originally meant to take place in July, but were pushed back to the end of the year just one month before the tour was originally due to start.

But in a message to fans today, the group announced that the rescheduled tour, which was now due to start on December 7 at Perth's RAC Arena before dates across Australia and New Zealand, has been cancelled altogether.

"We are really sad to announce we have to cancel our upcoming Australian and New Zealand tour dates. We are so sorry for disappointing our fans who were coming to the shows," read a statement released by the group on social media today.

 

Little Mix in Sydney for a promo visit in July — the same month they were originally meant to tour Australia. Picture: Justin Lloyd.
"This is not a decision we've taken lightly but we have to use this time to focus on recording new music. Please contact your point of purchase for a full refund of tickets."

The group's most recent album, LM5, was released in November last year. It's understood the previous tour delay was so Little Mix could focus on promoting their latest single Bounce Back. That song peaked at number 86 in Australia despite the group visiting our shores for a promo blitz in July, the same time their original tour dates were meant to take place.

The group's eager fanbase is not happy with today's news:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ticketek has more information for ticketholders seeking refunds.

