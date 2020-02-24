Fans roast NBA star’s big tattoo blunder

Jayson Tatum may need someone to tell him there's a mistake.

Jayson Tatum may need someone to tell him there's a mistake.

The Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum has shown off his brand new tattoo, but the NBA star has quickly been alerted to a big issues with it.

The tattoo goes across his shoulders and reads "Gods Will" and the Bible verses Proverbs 3:5-6.

Watch the 2019/20 NBA Season with ESPN on KAYO. Up to up to 7 LIVE games every week! New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Tatum has long shared his Christian beliefs, including telling the Faith on the Field podcast in his rookie season in 2017 that he has followed Christianity since he was young and grew up in the church.

"That's something that has stuck with me for a long time. I even got it tattooed on my wrist," Tatum said. "From a young age, my grandmother was the first one to always remind me of how blessed I am to be in this position, the talents I have, and everything that you do, you do it for Jesus."

Jayson Tatum may need someone to tell him there's a mistake.

Now Tatum is one of the Celtics' leaders and is scoring at 22.5 points per game, seven rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.4 steals, all well above his career stats.

But fans have roasted the star has the big tatt is missing an apostrophe.

This is why copy editors are important https://t.co/KPJfHxQLCE — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) February 22, 2020

Never thought my job duties would include “inquiring as to Jayson Tatum’s polytheism” yet here we are. https://t.co/s2N28QappY — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) February 23, 2020

Polytheism is clearly the will of Tatum — Adam Amin (@adamamin) February 22, 2020

Well that answers the question what Jayson Tatum’s new tattoo looks like ... pic.twitter.com/n6P3AfTqyx — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) February 22, 2020

I hope Jayson Tatum knows someone who can squeeze an apostrophe in there. — Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) February 22, 2020

Luckily for Tatum, it seems like a fairly easy fix.

the good news for Jayson Tatum is that adding an apostrophe to a tattoo is presumably easier than removing one pic.twitter.com/xxOx7H05HN — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) February 22, 2020

SIMMONS INJURY CONCERN

It started with Simmons and Embiid seemingly working well.

Aussie NBA star Ben Simmons had five points in five minutes but has been forced off the court in the first quarter of his Philadelphia 76ers 119-98 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Simmons, a two-time All-Star aggravated a back injury after going up for a lay up, being forced off the court.

He missed the match against the Brooklyn Nets earlier in the week with back soreness as well as the injury continues to haunt the star.

But the issue may be worse than first thought with Simmons set to undergo an MRI on his lower back, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Philadelphia's Ben Simmons will undergo an MRI on his lower back on Sunday, league source tells ESPN. He was definitely in some pain tonight after game vs. Bucks. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 23, 2020

The Bucks made the most of Simmons' absence with Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points and 17 rebounds while Khris Middleton scored 25 points as they improved their record to 48-8 for the season.

Joel Embiid had 17 points and 11 rebounds but shot just 5 for 18 for the Sixers, who struggled to find their flow without the influence of Simmons.

Fans lamented Simmons' loss, especially as he's been standing up in the absence of Joel Embiid.

Given that the roster is terribly built to withstand Simmons being out of the lineup, it seems like the team/medical staff gave into the pressure of playing someone who shouldn’t have been playing. Again. https://t.co/h6cOziVhvN — Chris Lewis (@ChrisLewisTweet) February 23, 2020

The success of the #Sixers is largely dependent upon how Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons play.



Ben’s status after this MRI is huge to where they will finish in the standings.



Luckily for them, most of their remaining 25 games are favorable. But, the upcoming west coast trip isn’t — Dave Uram (@MrUram) February 23, 2020

Ben Simmons was the bigger loss tonight. But the road Sixers are like the road Dortmund 😩 — Stefan Buczko (@StefanBuczko) February 23, 2020

Ben Simmons (who dictates the spacing) is out and we’re not posting Al. STOP having him “hunt 3s” all game long #SixersOutsiders — Krystle Rich (@KrystleRich) February 23, 2020

- with Reuters

LEBRON'S EMOTIONAL MESSAGE FOR WADE

Dwayne Wade has had his jersey retired.

LeBron James has paid special tribute to Dwayne Wade as the Miami Heat legend got his jersey retired.

The pair have long been friends and went to four straight NBA Finals together with the Heat between 2010 and 2014.

Wade played 14 years of his 16 year career in Miami after being selected with the fifth pick of the 2003 Draft, he became the team's all-time leader in games played, minutes, points, assists and steals as well as winning three titles and 13 All-Star appearances.

He's the sixth player to have their number retired as his No. 3 was raised to the rafters.

"At that moment I felt your love," Wade told the crowd. "That was the first of many moments we would share together. Your appreciation and love has never left me. If there is one word, one feeling I want to convey to you tonight, it is gratitude.

"Kobe said the most important thing is to try to inspire others so they can be great in whatever they choose to do. I hope I've inspired all of you."

Wade had plenty of heartfelt messages but one of the big ones was James.

"My brother D-Wade, I just want to say congratulations to you man on getting your jersey retired. I mean, am I really sitting here congratulating you on something that we both knew was going to happen when we were sitting at pre-Draft in Chicago? I feel like as soon as the Miami Heat drafted you and said Dwyane Wade out of Marquette that the name and the jersey was going up in the rafters. I think it was inevitable."