Farewell to loved dad

JOLENE Battersby will never forget the date: December 3, 2018. It was the day her mother, Abi, called to say her father, Roy Battersby, had been in a truck accident.

While completing a one-off grain delivery, the 45-year-old crop manager's prime mover rolled over on Glen Avon Road, near Mount Coolon, about 8.15am.

Ms Battersby said she was initially unaware of how severe her father's injuries were, as her mother wanted to protect her.

"I just had a phone call from Mum on the Monday morning, just saying that Dad had had a truck accident,” she said.

"She rung us later on in the day and said, 'You should probably come into town. Dad wants to see you'.”

The 24-year-old mother-of-one said when she arrived at Mackay Base Hospital, she was told what had happened before she went into the ICU.

"They told me [about] the accident, the situation he was in and his condition...” she said.

"We sat with him until late... Mum and I came home... and then at 1.30 in the morning, I went back down with Mum and we sat with him all morning until he left us.”

Roy Battersby, husband, father and grandfather, passed away on Tuesday, December 4, just days shy of his forty-sixth birthday.

Ms Battersby said what had happened still had not hit her.

"It's just surreal for us... I wouldn't be half of who I am today if it wasn't for my dad. You know, we did everything together,” she said.

"He was always there for me no matter what decision I made in life.”

Abi, Roy's wife of 21 years, said she and her late husband were two peas in a pod.

"Roy and I fell in love with each other when I first met him at the age of 13. From that day onwards we were soul mates, best friends... that hated being apart from each other,” she said.

"He had strong work ethics, hardworking, high morals, honesty, intelligence, generous and an unwavering commitment of love to his family and friends.”

Mr Battersby's funeral is being held tomorrow, Friday, December 14 at Newhaven Crematorium, Mackay, beginning at 10am.