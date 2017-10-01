Farmers battle heat

THE lack of rain and early spring heat is raising issues for chickpea farmers in the region, leaving them short on both time and money.

Chickpea farmers between Emerald and Rolleston are faced with increased problems in both the crop and harvesting processes as a result of the dryness the region is experiencing.

Lilyvale chickpea farmer Matt Lawrence has been working his family owned property for 10 years.

He said the extreme heat had caused a range of issues in the growth and harvesting of the crop.

"The lack of rain causes the ground to dry out,” he said. "Which stunts its (the crop's) growth, and it doesn't get to its full growing potential.

"It just means the chickpeas are closer to the ground, so there's more rocks and dirt in the harvest.

"We spend about the same time cleaning as harvesting, a lot more than usual.”

Mr Lawrence said the temperature rise resulted in more care throughout harvesting to avoid fires in the crop.

"The heat causes spot fires because the chickpea dust has static electricity in it,” he said. "I think it will get worse but if you manage it, then it's not too bad.

"Considering it hasn't seen rain since cyclone Debbie, the crop is enduring well.”

Mr Lawrence said water trucks and air compressors were constantly used to wash the machines down in order to avoid sparks.

The same tactics have been used by Ruth Jones and her husband David, who farm both chickpeas and wheat 40km north of Rolleston.

Mrs Jones said they were facing the same issues as all the other farmers.

"The biggest issue is fires during harvesting,” she said.

"The mop up unit would isolate the issue and stop harvesting.

"We've never had that happen but everyone is on the lookout.”

Mrs Jones said there had been talk around the region about the rejection of stock at the depos because of the amount of dirt caught in the harvest.

This cost chickpea farmers time and money.

"It's a bitter-sweet situation if the heat does stay,” she said.

"The crop has to go somewhere else to be cleaned which costs a profit to us.”

"Yields weren't quite as large as an average year because of no in-crop rain, but they were still okay.”