Farming friendships theme for women in sugar event

THIS year’s Women in Sugar Conference will take place in Mackay on Monday, April 27 and Tuesday 28 at the Mackay and District Senior Citizens’ Association Club.

The conference, themed Farming Friendships, will provide women from all over the country involved in the sugar industry the opportunity to exchange experiences, share knowledge and socialise with those in sugar.

The itinerary will be jam-packed with stimulating content, including a bus tour on the second day and social barefoot bowls.

Register by March 30. Complete the registration form or phone Jill Fox on 0404 469 899 or send an email to jfoxfarm@outlook.com