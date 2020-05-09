Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Fart blows suspect’s cover

9th May 2020 2:42 PM

 

UK cops caught a suspect earlier this week after an ill-timed fart revealed his hiding place.

The bizarre incident occurred on Thursday in Harworth in England's East Midlands as Nottinghamshire Police attended an address in Brookside Walk in connection with a warrant.

Officers ended up chasing one man into the woods in the dark - but another suspect was caught after police heard a noise "believed to be the sound of someone breaking wind from a nearby bush", according to a statement.

One of the pursuing officers, PC Fenton, couldn't resist cracking a joke at the suspect's expense in a Facebook post by West Bassetlaw Police.

 

"I was almost out of wind running but luckily the suspect still had some," he said.

"I heard him letting rip and followed the noises to a bush."

The post received hundreds of likes, shares and comments with scores of residents also having some fun with the story.

"Police have a nose for these things," one person cracked, while another added: "Better out than in".

Another man was found hiding in a small space behind a fireplace at the original address.

Police said a 35-year-old man was arrested after failing to appear at court and a 30-year old man was arrested after he was wanted, both in relation to other matters.

More Stories

breaking wind crime editors picks farts police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pubs and cafes reopen doors to dine-in customers

        premium_icon Pubs and cafes reopen doors to dine-in customers

        News People across ‘outback’ Queensland can also travel up to 500km in a new set of eased restrictions.

        Prisoner’s plot to get drugs behind bars

        premium_icon Prisoner’s plot to get drugs behind bars

        News A man who attempted to smuggle drugs into prison has been warned to kick his...

        Fundraiser for injured Grosvenor Mine workers smashes target

        premium_icon Fundraiser for injured Grosvenor Mine workers smashes target

        Information Grosvenor Mine workers fundraiser reaches $80,000 in hours after mine explosion...

        Heroes of the pandemic: School teacher

        premium_icon Heroes of the pandemic: School teacher

        News Isolation has limited learning that relies on experiments and activities.