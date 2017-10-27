Fashion for charity

A FUNDRAISING fashion parade, featuring well-known label That's Me, will showcase its latest looks tomorrow while also giving women the chance to receive personal style advice from the label's designer, Margo Mott.

The event, to be held from 2pm at the Maraboon Tavern, has been organised by the Emerald Ladies Welfare Association to raise money for a range of local charities.

ELWA president Robyn Bailey said afternoon tea would be provided and Ms Mott would talk about her fashion label and give individual fashion tips.

Ms Bailey said the association had been part of the community for 35 years and Ms Mott had been a frequent visitor to the area especially during the organisation's early days.

"Margo has extensive experience in the fashion world,” Ms Bailey said. "She's been in fashion and modelling all her life, and she used to have a model agency and she would bring some of the models out here and do a fashion parade.

"Now she has her own label and does the modelling herself.

"People will be able to get fashion advice for themselves.

"It's a personal touch and I think it will be great fun.”

Ms Bailey said local charities were encouraged to keep in touch with the association so funds raised could be distributed where it was needed.

Past recipients have included Centacare, the Royal Flying Doctor Service, Yumba Bimbi and a local children's dance group.

Ms Mott's range of clothes is made from Italian fabric with no buttons or zippers, no ironing is needed and five classic colours are used - red, black, white, navy and mocha.

Ms Mott said she would spend three days in the region and would be available for private fittings, each about 20 minutes.

"It's all about the fit,” she said.

"Every woman has a different body.

"I design for women's individual body shapes.”

Ms Mott's clothing is made in her Gold Coast Carrara factory.

Tickets for tomorrow's fashion show are available from Maguire's Real Estate, shop 3/97 Egerton St, Emerald, and cost $25 per person.

ELWA meets on the first Wednesday of every month at the Maraboon Tavern.

Next meeting is November 1. New members welcome.