Fashion for CQ's lifestyle

STARTING a fashion label in Central Queensland is definitely not the easiest path, but Ruth Jones is willing to take the leap of faith.

Living 40km north of Rolleston, Ruth was frustrated by the lack of good-quality basics available in shops and online.

It prompted her to start her own label, Freddy & Poll, providing quality fashion suited for the tropics.

"The majority of fashion seems to be either a very basic, classic style made with cheap fabric or very busy style with luxe fabric and the price tag to match,” she said.

"I wanted to mix a basic, timeless, understated, comfortable style with good-quality fabric that is able to go anywhere.”

It's a dream a long time in the making.

"I had been mulling over the idea in my head for a couple of years, but with hopeless internet it was just a pipe dream,” she said.

"We had NBN installed towards the end of last year, which coincided with listening to Claire Dunne's presentation at QRRWN (Queensland Rural Regional and Remote Women's Network) conference in Roma, explaining how she kicked off Graziher with mostly the assistance of Google, YouTube etc.

"It has been all systems go since then.

"The biggest hurdle that comes from diverging from the norm is having enough gumption to back yourself on a few different levels.”

Ruth describes Freddy & Poll garments as "100% pure linen in a style that is designed around coping with long, hot summers without compromising on comfort, style and elegance”.

"The vision I have in mind for the label long term is to offer a small, select range of fine-quality fashion garments that are suited for the tropics but are available year in, year out, and change the selection of colours every year to keep up with what is modern,” she said.

The name of the label also offers a personal touch.

"It had to be something that was organic and resonated with me and a potential buyer/wearer - and everybody loves a good story,” Ruth said.

"Fred is my father's name and Polly was my mother's nickname.

"I thought it more than appropriate that a love that has spanned 50 years might live on by way of a fashion label that speaks timeless.”

It is expected the Freddy & Poll website will launch coming into spring.

"Ideally, the online store will be a 'I know where to go to get that' rather than trolling through fashion websites trying to find that one kind of specific dress, except you can't find it so you compromise and spend money on something else that will do,” Ruth said.

For more, visit the Freddy & Poll Facebook page.