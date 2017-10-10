Fashions on the field outfit advice

CONFIDENCE BOOST: 2017 Queensland Myer Fashions on the Field winner Stacie Galeano knows how to shine on race day.

STACIE Galeano's journey into the world of race fashion started a few years back when she combined her love for horses and fashion.

Ms Galeano was a judge at this year's Mackay Beach Horse Races' Fashions on the Sand event.

Growing up on a rural property and riding and competing on horses from a young age ignited her passion for horse racing and the thoroughbred industry.

After completing two university degrees out of high school, her next focus was fashion.

Ms Galeano is the 2017 Queensland Myer Fashions on the Field winner and she will represent Queensland on Crown Oaks Day in Melbourne later this year.

What she enjoys most about the fashion industry is the fast-paced and constantly-evolving designs.

She said it was all about enjoying the creative process, allowing your outfit to be an extension of your personality so it's not so much racewear as wearable art.

"Inject yourself into your outfit and fall in love with your overall look so your confidence can shine through,” she said.

"Racewear is all about finding the balance with femininity, modesty and above all elegance.”

Q&A WITH STACIE

What's on trend at the moment?

Recent trends show a lot of designers and fashion enthusiasts experimenting with interesting prints, textures or embellishments.

Think outside the box - what can you add to your outfit that makes you stand out from the crowd?

Create the wow factor with a unique accessory or colour, invest in standout millinery and ensure your outfit is polished from head to toe.

What do you look for?

Keep it fun. Gents, individualise your look with a hat, statement sunglasses, colour bow tie or funky pocket square. Ladies, accessories and attention to detail is huge to pull your overall look together.

Statement earrings are very on trend at the moment and I always love a unique or quirky clutch to add a touch of interest.

The spring/summer colours that I believe will be very popular include powder blue, white, yellow, aqua, turquoise/green or red.

What's your main advice?

Be confident. It really does make a difference. When you love what you are wearing, you will also be confident and look incredible.