Fast food giant hits back at app abuse claims

HUNGRY JACKS has hit back at concerns credit card details of customers may have been stolen via their app following a Queensland man's claims that $250 of food was ordered interstate without his knowledge.

A spokesman for the fast food chain said customers details remained secure, saying it was possible the Sunshine Coast man had his email address stolen.

"Recently, information stolen through people's email accounts has been used, in a few cases, to make fraudulent online orders through the Hungry Jack's app," he said in a written statement."

"The assault on email accounts is constant and ongoing.

"People who suspect their data have been breached should change passwords and follow government advice on improving their data security."

Hungry Jacks says their app has not been beached, despite a Queensland man saying three different orders were placed, without his knowledge, in South Australia on Monday. Picture: Supplied

Mr Serrell, 31, of Nambour warned fast food lovers to remove any saved bank account information from the Hungry Jacks app after he was hit with a large charge he said he did not make for three orders in South Australia, all placed within four minutes of each other, Monday night.

"I live in Queensland and someone from South Australia has ordered $250 worth of food and sent it to three different addresses," he told the Courier Mail on Tuesday.

"My belief is the app has been breached.

"I had my credit card details saved on my app since I've used it a couple of times … so I believe someone has logged into my account on the Hungry Jacks app, ordered their food and had it delivered to all three addresses."

The father of three said he contacted the Playford Alive Hungry Jacks Tuesday morning to report the charges and was told he was the "third Queenslander to ring up this morning."

"The order was definitely through the app and not by any other means. That's the only way they could have gotten my details," he said.

Despite repeated requests, no one from Hungry Jacks or their parent company, Competitive Foods Australia, returned calls seeking comment, with only the written response being provided.

In the statement, the Hungry Jacks spokesman said additional steps had been taken to reduce opportunity for fraudulent purchases, but he was not able to elaborate.

"Hungry Jack's has taken additional steps to reduce the opportunities for fraudulent purchases to be made through the Hungry Jack's app," he said.

"When ordering through the Hungry Jack's app, credit card details are always encrypted and no credit card details are shared with the delivery partner or any other third party.

"The company encourages any consumer who believes their credit card has been compromised to immediately contact their credit card provider."

One of the three unexpected, large orders placed, in South Australia, via a Queensland man’s Hungry Jacks app earlier this week. Picture: Supplied

Mr Serrell said he had cancelled his credit card, reported the alleged breach of the app to Hungry Jacks head office and to the ReportCyber, the cybercrime part of the Australian government.

He said the fast food company had since deleted the order receipts from his app and was working to reimburse the money.

Originally published as Fast food giant hits back at app claims