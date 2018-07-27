Fast track to UK

Equestrian: Next month, Springsure's Kelly Coyne will travel to the United Kingdom to represent Australia in the 2018 Mounted Games.

He has been a Springsure Pony Club member since he was two years old, and now at 15 he will compete as part of the five-person Australian team.

"I'm very proud to be able to represent my town, district, state and country,” he said."This is my first time wearing the green and gold.”

The Mounted Games is a branch of equestrian sport and consists of a series of very fast races.

It's a team sport, which heavily relies on team work, agility, speed, technique, endurance, good riding skills and hand to eye co-ordination.

"Mounted Games is a fun and exciting horse sport - the adrenaline rush is what keeps you coming back,” he said.

This will be his first trip overseas with the Australian team, who he will only meet days before the competition.

They will stay with host families in the United Kingdom and Kelly said he is looking forward to experiencing the culture as well as the competition.

"Our teams will enjoy sightseeing and team- building activities in England, Scotland and Wales,” he said."I will also be staying with local host families so will be able to enjoy their culture and ending with the International Mounted Games Championships on August 19.

"I want to learn and grow within my own abilities whilst learning from amazing coaches, other team members and competitors. I'd like to thank everyone that made this trip possible for me from sponsors, supporters, coaches and especially my family.”

Kelly said he can't wait to share his new knowledge with his local team.