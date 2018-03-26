Menu
Login
News

Woman killed in two-vehicle crash

Two people have reportedly been shot at a home in Bidwell in Sydney’s west.
Two people have reportedly been shot at a home in Bidwell in Sydney’s west.
by Jacob Miley

A WOMAN has died following a two-vehicle crash in Brisbane's east on Saturday night.

Police said it appeared a car travelling on Wynnum Rd at Tingalpa collided with a second vehicle as it was exiting a business.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 56-year-old woman, sustained critical injuries and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Early information from authorities suggested the deceased driver was a man, however that was not the case.

The woman's passenger, and the driver of the other vehicle, were taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital with minor injuries.

Forensic crash investigators are appealing to anyone who might have witnessed the crash to contact police.

Lanes in both directions on Wynnum Rd were closed earlier between the intersection of Manly Rd and Hemmant Tingalpa Rd.

Topics:  brisbane fatal crash queensland police

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Slipper is in sights

Slipper is in sights

Read the latest in Turf Talk with Richard Turnbull.

Future of telecommunication

Kristy Sparrow from Better Internet for Rural, Regional and Remote Australia (BIRRR).

Survey allows rural Australians to voice their concerns.

Taking a national stand

NO WAY: Students from Year 8 created 'No Way' bullying posters to show bullying has no place at Emerald State High school.

Local high school raises awareness against bullying.

Inland Port announced

ECONOMIC BOOST: Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd makes the funding announcement at the Central Highlands Development Corporation's Economic Futures Forum on Monday.

Ken O'Dowd announced federal funding for two major projects.

Local Partners