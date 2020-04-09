Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Victim Aaron Lewis-Priest (left) and offender Neil James Robertson
Victim Aaron Lewis-Priest (left) and offender Neil James Robertson
Crime

Fatal road-rage rammer: I’m a changed man

by Vanda Carson
9th Apr 2020 5:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A QUEENSLAND man jailed for 12 years for killing a motorist by ramming his car in a high-speed road-rage attack has asked a court to let him back on the road again.

Neil James Robertson, 59, a car mechanic and engine reconditioner from Kingston, south of Brisbane, has applied to Brisbane Supreme Court to overturn his judge-imposed absolute disqualification from holding or obtaining a driver's licence, claiming he is a changed man.

Mr Robertson states in an affidavit filed in court that he completed parole on October 11 last year, after he was released from prison in May 2017 after serving nine years and seven months for manslaughter, dangerous operation of a vehicle and grievous bodily harm.

He was initially charged with murder, but the jury found him guilty of the alternative charge of manslaughter.

He killed 21-year-old driver Aaron Lewis-Priest in a car-ramming road-rage incident on October 12, 2007, after he "snapped" when Mr Lewis-Priest told him, "See you later, old man," in the car park after a minor tiff outside a bottle shop at Browns Plains.

Mr Robertson said he deliberately rammed the back of the other car several times because he interpreted the gesture as obscene, and heard Mr Lewis-Priest say possibly offensive words.

 

Police at the scene of the fatal smash in 2007
Police at the scene of the fatal smash in 2007

 

In the final hit, which caused Mr Lewis-Priest's car to spin into a light pole, killing him instantly, Mr Robertson was driving at speeds up to 140km/h.

Mr Robertson fled the scene and told his partner later that night that he had followed the car to scare Mr Lewis-Priest, and he had hit the car four or five times before it went off the road, but had not intended to kill.

Mr Robertson says in his affidavit that he is remorseful and can now be trusted on the road, and he needs a licence to be able to hold down a full-time job as a mechanic, as he has spent the last few years accepting lifts from friends, using Uber and public transport.

The case is set to be heard on May 7.

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Fatal road-rage rammer: I'm a changed man

More Stories

crime death editors picks road rage

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mining giant orders high-risk workers off Qld sites

        Mining giant orders high-risk workers off Qld sites

        Health It’s understood the move has affected thousands of workers.

        • 9th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
        Home decorations substitute for annual festival

        premium_icon Home decorations substitute for annual festival

        News The Sunflower Festival has been taken online this year.

        • 9th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
        Family ‘gutted’ over virus restrictions in maternity unit

        premium_icon Family ‘gutted’ over virus restrictions in maternity unit

        Health A first-time mum was forced to choose between her partner or mother for support in...

        Call to support 11,200 CQ casual workers in crisis

        premium_icon Call to support 11,200 CQ casual workers in crisis

        News Many casual workers are set to miss out on JobKeeper payments.