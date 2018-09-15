One dead, four injured in roll over

There has been a fatal crash on Old Grafton Rd.

There has been a fatal crash on Old Grafton Rd. Contributed

UPDATE: A man has died in a vehicle rollover in an isolated area of the Clarence Valley.

Shortly after 10.30pm yesterday (Friday 14 September 2018), a Nissan Patrol with four men on board was travelling west on Old Glen Innes Road, Newton Boyd, when it left the road and rolled several times down an embankment.

Three of the men were able to free themselves, however one remained trapped in the vehicle unconscious.

The three men returned to their campsite and drove to a nearby residence where emergency services were contacted. On arrival at the crash site, emergency services located the remaining passenger, a 20-year-old man, deceased.

The driver, aged 19, had suffered superficial bruising and cuts.

Another passenger, aged 20, suffered a fractured collar bone, and facial injuries.

The remaining passenger, also aged 20, suffered head and facial injuries. They were all were taken to Grafton Base Hospital and are understood to be in a stable condition.

Police from the Crash Investigation Unit are conducting inquiries into the incident.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner

BEFORE: A PERSON has died in a crash over night on Old Grafton Rd.

The single vehicle crash happened between 11.30pm and 12am last night in Newton Boyd and the person died at the scene.

It is not known if there was anyone else in the car.

More information to come.