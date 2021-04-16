Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Mathew Vincent Buswell, 51, pleaded guilty at Moranbah Magistrates Court on April 15 to driving over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle limit.
Mathew Vincent Buswell, 51, pleaded guilty at Moranbah Magistrates Court on April 15 to driving over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle limit.
News

Father caught drink-driving hours after big night out

Kristen Booth
16th Apr 2021 5:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Moranbah father risked his family’s livelihood when choosing to drive just hours after drinking during a big night out.

Mathew Vincent Buswell, 51, pleaded guilty in Moranbah Magistrates Court on April 15 to driving over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle limit.

The father of three young children was driving home from Mackay about 11.40am on February 21 when he was intercepted by police on Peak Downs Highway for a roadside breath test.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Cramp said Buswell returned a blood-alcohol content reading of .057.

Buswell said he had been drinking at the Mackay races the day prior and stopped drinking about 4am the morning of the offence.

He told the court his “serious lack of judgment” would affect his family, as his young children relied on him to drive them to sporting events and other activities.

“I’ll have to catch buses to and from work so I wont be able to work overtime or extra days, which my family rely on,” he said.

Magistrate Robert Walker said while the reading was relatively low, the difficulty was his three-page traffic history, which included a number of entries for similar offending.

However, Mr Walker said the most recent offences was a decade ago, with the other offences being “historic”.

“It’s a shame you didn’t think about [the impact it would have on your family] before you chose to drink drive,” he said.

Buswell received an increased fine of $750 and a reduced disqualification period of one month. A conviction was recorded.

Originally published as Father caught drink-driving hours after big night out

cq crime drink driver moranbah crime moranbah magistrates court peak downs highway
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New mum’s stunning return to Capras ranks

        Premium Content New mum’s stunning return to Capras ranks

        Sport CQ sensation will hit the field at Browne Park for the team’s weekend clash with Gold Stars.

        Paradise Lagoons Campdraft on this weekend

        Premium Content Paradise Lagoons Campdraft on this weekend

        Whats On The event schedule is slightly smaller this year due to COVID-19 restrictions on...

        Former CQ miner wins unfair dismissal case against WorkPac

        Premium Content Former CQ miner wins unfair dismissal case against WorkPac

        Employment He has not found any work since his dismissal

        Heartbreaking decision made after twin’s stillbirth

        Premium Content Heartbreaking decision made after twin’s stillbirth

        Parenting Mum on why she agreed to an autopsy after twin was stillborn