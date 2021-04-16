Father caught drink-driving hours after big night out

Mathew Vincent Buswell, 51, pleaded guilty at Moranbah Magistrates Court on April 15 to driving over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle limit.

A Moranbah father risked his family’s livelihood when choosing to drive just hours after drinking during a big night out.

Mathew Vincent Buswell, 51, pleaded guilty in Moranbah Magistrates Court on April 15 to driving over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle limit.

The father of three young children was driving home from Mackay about 11.40am on February 21 when he was intercepted by police on Peak Downs Highway for a roadside breath test.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Cramp said Buswell returned a blood-alcohol content reading of .057.

Buswell said he had been drinking at the Mackay races the day prior and stopped drinking about 4am the morning of the offence.

He told the court his “serious lack of judgment” would affect his family, as his young children relied on him to drive them to sporting events and other activities.

“I’ll have to catch buses to and from work so I wont be able to work overtime or extra days, which my family rely on,” he said.

Magistrate Robert Walker said while the reading was relatively low, the difficulty was his three-page traffic history, which included a number of entries for similar offending.

However, Mr Walker said the most recent offences was a decade ago, with the other offences being “historic”.

“It’s a shame you didn’t think about [the impact it would have on your family] before you chose to drink drive,” he said.

Buswell received an increased fine of $750 and a reduced disqualification period of one month. A conviction was recorded.

