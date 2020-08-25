Father drove drunk to police station to dob himself in

DRINK DRIVE: David John Livingston pleaded guilty on August 24 at Emerald Magistrates Court to driving under the influence of liquor.

A FATHER drunk drove himself straight to the Emerald police station, dobbing himself in after consuming about 14 drinks.

David John Livingston, 40, recorded a high range reading of .192 per cent BAC after he got behind the wheel about 10.15pm on May 9, nearly four times the legal limit.

Emerald Magistrates Court heard police at the station smelled a strong scent of liquor when he drove there to dob himself in for a separate matter.

When questioned, Livingston told them he drove to the station, and said he would probably be in trouble for drink driving too.

Livingston drank 14 drinks between 3pm and 10pm that day, including four cans of Bundaberg Rum, five cans of mid-strength Great Northern and five cans of full-strength Great Northern, the court heard.

Livingston pleaded guilty on August 24 to driving under the influence of liquor.

He told the court he had never drunk drove before and regretted his actions.

“I drove myself to the police station rather than just catching a taxi,” Livingston said.

“I just regret every bit of it.”

Livingston was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for nine months. The conviction was recorded.