VIOLENT OFFENCE: A Central Queensland father faced Blackwater Magistrates Court after headbutting a Dingo Hotel patron.
News

'Deserved it': Dad of two headbutts patron at 30th birthday

Kristen Booth
2nd Dec 2019 10:30 AM
A FATHER-of-two showed little remorse after head butting a patron at the Dingo Hotel.

Adam Lance Olive was at the Central Queensland pub on October 25, where a 30th birthday party was taking place, when he head butted a customer, striking them on the right side of the face.

Olive appeared at Blackwater Magistrates Court on Friday, November 29 and told the court the other party "deserved it".

The court heard there were families and small children around when the "violent scuffle" took place.

"You haven't demonstrated any particular remorse," Magistrate Robert Walker said.

"It's an unfortunate attitude for a father of two small children."

Olive pleaded guilty to committing a public nuisance within licensed premises and was fined $500.

blackwater magistrates court court dingo hotel
Central Queensland News

