Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Jonathan David Iraia, 37, was visibly overjoyed when he was allowed to walk from court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to 13 drug offences.
Jonathan David Iraia, 37, was visibly overjoyed when he was allowed to walk from court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to 13 drug offences.
Crime

Father given ‘one last chance’ to clean up act

Danielle Buckley
3rd Dec 2019 4:30 PM | Updated: 4:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE smile couldn't be wiped off an Ipswich man's face after a judge gave him "one last chance" to stop supplying drugs.

Jonathan David Iraia, 37, was visibly overjoyed when he was allowed to walk from the dock of Brisbane District Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to 13 drug offences.

Police discovered the North Ipswich father had been supplying methylamphetamine, heroin and prescription drugs to a number of customers over eight months after they searched his phone at his home in July last year.

Iraia's defence team told Judge Paul Smith that the New-Zealand born builder, who served some time in custody, would likely be deported if he had to serve any more jail time.

The court heard Iraia had been engaging in a number of counselling programs to steer his life away from drugs, had pleaded guilty at an early stage and had been supplying "low level" amounts.

Upon learning Iraia had a 13-month-old son, Judge Paul Smith said it should be "good reason" to cut drugs out of his life.

Judge Smith said he was impressed that he Iraia had undertaken counselling and that he had been without drugs for a year.

"I'm going to give you one more chance today, but that's it," he said.

Iraia was sentenced to two years' jail with immediate parole.

Upon hearing his sentence, Iraia rushed out of the dock to give his partner and son a hug. - NewsRegional

court deportation drug crime jonathan david iraia new zealand
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sight that broke beautiful Jonti’s heart

        premium_icon Sight that broke beautiful Jonti’s heart

        News How this 12-year-old Central Queensland girl wants to bring a smile to the face of farmers who are suffering through the dry conditions

        Emerald business joins global fundraising campaign

        Emerald business joins global fundraising campaign

        Community Team ready to swap bedrooms for the great outdoors as part of The World’s Big Sleep...

        ‘Movement is medicine’: Free sessions inspire business

        premium_icon ‘Movement is medicine’: Free sessions inspire business

        Community How group fitness lessons encouraged Emerald mum to start her own business.

        Youth crime spree: 50 offences in five days across CQ

        premium_icon Youth crime spree: 50 offences in five days across CQ

        Crime They stole three vehicles which were used in the offences, evaded police and...