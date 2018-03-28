Menu
Login
News

Father, grandfather of boy shot in face in court

by Chris Clarke

THE father and grandfather of a little boy accidentally shot in the face near Warwick have appeared in court.

But the matter was quickly stood down for an hour when a friend of the family tried to tell the magistrate he was lawyer, despite having no creditials.

Cameron Calvisi, 5, was accidentally shot by his older cousin on a property at Cottonvale, near Stanthorpe, on January 5.

Cameron's father Roberto Gabriel Calvisi, 29, is charged with one count of unlawful possession of a weapon.

Cameron's 63-year-old grandfather Antonio Giovanni Calvisi is charged with one count of failing to secure a weapon.

The pair appeared in the Warwick Magistrates Court accompanied by family friend Ian McLeod.

Mr McLeod told Magistrate Bevan Manthey that he had "power of attorney" for the Calvisi family.

But Mr Manthey said he had told Mr McLeod before that he needed the court's permission to act as a lawyer for someone.

"Remove yourself from the bar table please," Mr Manthey said.

"(The Calvisis) need to see the duty lawyer."

Their case will be heard again after 10am. The Calvisis have previously stated they would contest the charges.

Topics:  accidental shooting warwick

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Baker shares sweet success

Baker shares sweet success

Maureen Connolly's decade baking at Coles.

Slipper is in sights

GOING FOR GOLD: Emerald-owned filly Sunlight has the Fletcher family's eyes firmly fixed on the Golden Slipper trophy this weekend.

Read the latest in Turf Talk with Richard Turnbull.

Local teen boxers take on the national competition

ALL SET: Lachlan Hopes and Charlie Bell at Brisbane Airport about to head to Perth for the U19 Australian Boxing Titles.

Two Moranbah boxers are competing for the Australian Titles.

Future of telecommunication

Kristy Sparrow from Better Internet for Rural, Regional and Remote Australia (BIRRR).

Survey allows rural Australians to voice their concerns.

Local Partners