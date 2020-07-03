Dad hid marijuana in sock after leaving notorious drug den

HIDE AND SEEK: The Dalby father was hiding drugs in his sock.

DALBY police were suspicious of Daniel Kevin Edward Carmody from the moment he "hastily" left a house known for its connections to drug offences, and their suspicions proved correct when he was found with drugs in his sock.

Police were conducting patrols on Bagot street at 4.30pm on May 20 when they saw a car leaving an address police had intelligence about potential drug crimes for, according to police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana.

Police observed the car, driven by Carmody, driven "hastily" from the address and eventually intercepted him on Etty street.

Carmody was detained for a search where he admitted to police he had drugs on his person.

The defendant pulled out a small parcel wrapped in newspaper containing 2.97g of marijuana from his right sock.

Duty Lawyer Claire Graham told the court the father of three had a bone degenerative disease and had issues with pain in his neck and back that had left him unable to work.

He used the marijuana to manage his pain.

Ms Graham said mitigating factors were that Carmody made admissions to police about the drugs and made an early plea of guilty.

Carmody pleaded guilt to possessing a dangerous drug.

He was fined $350 and a conviction was recorded.