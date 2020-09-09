Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man accused of the shooting death of a man in 2018 has appeared in court.
A man accused of the shooting death of a man in 2018 has appeared in court.
Crime

Father’s Day shooting: Murder accused to face Supreme Court

by Kara Sonter
9th Sep 2020 7:15 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

One of the men accused of killing a Deception Bay man in an alleged Father's Day shooting has been committed to face Brisbane Supreme Court.

Two days were carved out for a committal hearing in Caboolture Magistrates Court this week for Zachary John Hall, 30, who has now been committed to face Brisbane Supreme Court on one of count murder.

Clinton Pollock was shot in the chest outside his Deception Bay home on Father’s Day, 2018.
Clinton Pollock was shot in the chest outside his Deception Bay home on Father’s Day, 2018.

The circumstances surround the alleged murder of Clinton "Rocky" Pollock, 35, who was shot in the chest on Father's Day 2018 after getting into an argument with a group of men in the front yard of his Deception Bay home.

He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Hall, of Scarborough, who was remanded in custody, was charged on September 5, 2018.

Co-accused Justin Josh Meale, 28, is expected to face Caboolture Magistrates Court next month.

Originally published as Father's Day shooting: Murder accused to face Supreme Court

court crime fathers day shooting murder zachary john hall

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ mine worker a finalist in the national industry awards

        Premium Content CQ mine worker a finalist in the national industry awards

        News “I believe that attracting women to pursue careers in the resources industry should begin at school and university.”

        Drunken father of two preys on two teens in CBD

        Premium Content Drunken father of two preys on two teens in CBD

        Crime 'Predatory' man sexually assaulted a young woman

        CQ scholarship recipients have been announced

        Premium Content CQ scholarship recipients have been announced

        Education Six locals each have been named recipients of the Central Queensland scholarship to...

        Man suffers head injury from crash into embankment

        Premium Content Man suffers head injury from crash into embankment

        News Emergency services were called to the crash between two Central Queensland mining...