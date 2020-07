Queensland Ambulance and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are on scene at a crash at Peak Downs.

THE Peak Downs Highway is blocked due to a single vehicle rollover on the Eton Range.

Four people were reportedly inside the vehicle that rolled about 3km from the top of the range from Nebo.

Initial reports suggest four people, including a child, were in the vehicle.

The Peak Downs Highway is blocked to all traffic.

