Fuel tanker 'completely destroyed', exclusion zone in place

Tara Miko
by
22nd Jan 2019 12:16 PM | Updated: 1:18 PM

UPDATE: An exclusion zone is in place around a diesel tanker which has rolled and caught alight west of Charleville.

The 500m exclusion zone was put in place about 12.30pm at the scene on Old Quilpie Rd at Cooladdi.

The road is closed to all traffic.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said crews reported the truck had been destroyed by fire when they arrived on scene.

The spokesman said it had been "burnt out" with small flames still visible.

INITIAL: EMERGENCY services are rushing to reports a diesel tanker has rolled and possibly caught alight on a remote road in the region's far south-west.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics are en route to the incident on Old Quilpie Rd at Cooladdi, a small locality about 60km west of Charleville.

One Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crew is also en route with more expected to be deployed to the incident.

Initial reports received about 11.50am suggest the truck, carting diesel, rolled and caught alight.

The driver is reportedly trapped in the vehicle.

An exclusion zone is expected to be established around the incident.

