Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NSW police are searching for a man and child after a boat capsized off Bulli Beach, with two others flown to hospital for treatment.
NSW police are searching for a man and child after a boat capsized off Bulli Beach, with two others flown to hospital for treatment.
News

Fears for man and child after boat capsizes

7th Jun 2020 7:52 AM

Police are searching for a five-year-old child and an elderly man after a boat capsized off Bulli Beach, north of Wollongong, on Saturday night.

Witnesses told police they heard screaming coming from the north end of the headland at about 6:30pm.

"They heard the screaming for quite some time and then it went quiet," a police spokesman told The Daily Telegraph.

Search crews found an upturned boat after reports of screaming. Picture: Facebook/Gina Holland
Search crews found an upturned boat after reports of screaming. Picture: Facebook/Gina Holland

Search crews, including a police helicopter and several rescue boats, then found an upturned vessel.

Two people, reportedly aged in their 30s, were rescued and flown to hospital for treatment. But a five-year-old child and an elderly man spotted on the boat are still unaccounted for.

The man is believed to be deceased.

Police are being assisted by water police and surf lifesavers. Picture: Facebook/Gina Holland
Police are being assisted by water police and surf lifesavers. Picture: Facebook/Gina Holland

Photos posted on social media showed several emergency service vehicles on the scene, with police being assisted by water police and surf lifesavers.

Police said the search would continue into the night and resume in the morning if necessary.

 

Originally published as Fears for man, child after boat capsizes

boat accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRST LOOK: Rocky FIFO begins as Adani airstrip complete

        premium_icon FIRST LOOK: Rocky FIFO begins as Adani airstrip complete

        News First look: Exlcusive photos of the huge new Adani mine airstrip

        Bowen Basin mine worker hospitalised

        premium_icon Bowen Basin mine worker hospitalised

        Rural A Hail Creek mine worker has been flown to hospital after suffering heart...

        Workers protesting over safety fears at CQ mine

        premium_icon Workers protesting over safety fears at CQ mine

        News ‘Until they’re heard, workers will continue to protest outside the mine’

        Slip lanes to be added to Botanic Gardens entrance

        premium_icon Slip lanes to be added to Botanic Gardens entrance

        News The council said motorists and pedestrians should expect changed traffic conditions...