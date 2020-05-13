Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are seeking urgent public assistance to find a 61-year-old David Barnes who is missing.
Police are seeking urgent public assistance to find a 61-year-old David Barnes who is missing.
News

Fears for missing man

by JACOB MILEY
13th May 2020 5:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are seeking urgent public assistance to find a 61-year-old man missing from the Gold Coast.

David Barnes was last seen at Explorers Way, Worongary about 11pm Tuesday.

Police said he had not been seen or made contact since, and there were serious concerns for his safety as his disappearance was extremely out of character.

Missing Gold Coast man David Barnes.
Missing Gold Coast man David Barnes.

Mr Barnes is known to visit The Spit, Broadwater and Currumbin Valley areas, police said.

He could be travelling in a white 2011 Nissan X-Trail station wagon with Queensland Registration 592 TQA.

Police have described Mr Barnes as being caucasian, with a solid build and a shaved head. He was last seen wearing grey trousers and a red cotton T-shirt.

Anyone who may have seen David or his vehicle is urged to immediately to contact police.

Originally published as Fears for missing Gold Coast man

david barnes missing man

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Increased domestic violence cases amid COVID-19 restrictions

        premium_icon Increased domestic violence cases amid COVID-19 restrictions

        Crime Less people are seeking help while in isolation.

        One Qld case recorded as easing of restrictions looms

        One Qld case recorded as easing of restrictions looms

        News Only 20 active cases remaining in Queensland at present

        Call to fast track mining industrial manslaughter laws

        premium_icon Call to fast track mining industrial manslaughter laws

        News A Board of Inquiry into the Grosvenor tragedy has been welcomed.

        Moranbah bolsters mental health support

        premium_icon Moranbah bolsters mental health support

        News Mental health support to help those traumatised by mine explosion