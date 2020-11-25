Fears for wildlife population as island continues to burn

Some of the damage caused by the fire on Fraser Island.

AS A WILDFIRE continues to burn on Fraser Island, a dingo advocate has shared her concerns about the long-term impact it could have on the wildlife population.

Cheryl Bryant from Save the Fraser Island Dingoes said she was optimistic the dingoes would have been able to get out of the way of the fire.

"I would think dingoes would be able to avoid the fires," she said.

"They are pretty clever and resourceful.

"But an awful lot of animals would have perished.

"I'm concerned about all the wildlife over there."

Ms Bryant said she was particularly concerned about whether there would be enough prey to sustain the dingo population.

She said questions were being asked about why action hadn't been taken to extinguish the fire sooner.

She also believed climate change was affecting the island and fires couldn't be left to run their course.

"We have no idea how long it will take for the area to regenerate," she said.

A Department of Environment and Science spokesman said Queensland Parks and Wildlife crews had undertaken backburning and water bombing operations in an attempt to contain and suppress the fire's movements.

"This fire has been burning in remote and largely inaccessible parts of the island. Fire is a natural part of the bush landscape and, for the most part, this fire has been burning at an acceptable intensity," the spokesman said.

"QPWS is monitoring the fire and has crews on site.

"It is currently not a threat to life or property and it has not damaged any infrastructure.

"The majority of the island, including popular visitor sites, remains open.

"The impact on visitors, beyond smoke and visibility issues, is minimal.

"Some sites previously closed have already reopened.

"Smoke may impact townships and campsites along the island's eastern beach and the adjacent mainland over the coming days.

"Beach drivers should exercise caution when traversing the eastern beach, and in any situation along the coast where smoke may impact visibility."